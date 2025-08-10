Gay for Pay Couple Defend Porn Career on Love Don’t Judge

Terri and her boyfriend Ryan, a couple from Cheshire, England, appeared on a recent episode of the reality series Love Don’t Judge to defend their unconventional relationship.

Ryan, whose Instagram lists his name as “Ryan James,” has sex on camera with other men but insists he’s straight, says he does it purely for the money. The two began filming adult content together, but soon found they could earn more by catering to a gay audience, with Ryan working alongside male sex workers and influencers while Terri directs and films.

They told the Daily Mail they earn an average of £2,000 to £6,000 a month (about $2,660 to $8,000 U.S.) from the content they produce.

Terri, who also films with other female creators, says watching Ryan sleep with other men doesn’t bother her, calling it “just work.”

“I do women content myself, so I can understand what he is doing,” she says in the episode. “Most of the time, we work with people we know anyway.”

Ryan admits he is “gay for pay” but insists it hasn’t changed his sexual orientation. He also rejects claims that he’s “taking advantage” of the gay community — his primary audience — by taking work away from gay online content creators.

In the Love Don’t Judge episode, Ryan, despite being attracted to women, says filming sexual content with men is more lucrative. To perform, he uses Viagra to maintain an erection.

“I could never have imagined a couple of years ago that I would be doing this for a living, making spicy content with men. That wasn’t in my wildest dreams,” says Ryan, who previously served time in prison.

Terri says Ryan’s subscriber count has grown by more than 1,000 in the past eight months.

“When he was in prison, I was making content with other people in the industry, and when I was talking to the lads about it, they were saying they don’t make much money from working with women,” she says. “It’s all from working with men, their audience is the LGBT community. Mostly their fans are not straight, so they don’t like straight content.”

While Ryan receives negative feedback from friends and online users who are baffled by his choice of work, he says most people won’t confront him face-to-face. To placate those who might not understand, he sometimes claims to be “modeling” to earn money.

In the Love Don’t Judge episode, Ryan says he’s received online abuse and death threats from people angered by his same-sex content, particularly gay men accusing him of “gay-baiting.”

In one segment, Terri’s mother learns about the couple’s unusual source of income and asks if she fears Ryan might leave her for another man. Terri says she trusts him and believes their relationship is solid.

At one point, Terri’s mother asks if either of them gets jealous watching their partner have sex with others.

“I think everyone gets a form of jealousy, but obviously we don’t do it for fun, it’s for work,” Ryan says in the episode. “We maintain boundaries in our relationship by sticking to professional people.”

As the episode concludes, Ryan is asked what he says to people who judge his relationship with Terri. He responds by flipping them the middle finger and saying, “Have a nice day.”