Loudoun County Public Schools will maintain its LGBTQ nondiscrimination policies — including allowing transgender students to use facilities that match their gender identity — despite threats of penalties from the U.S. Department of Education.

On August 12, after a closed session meeting, the Loudoun County School Board voted 6-3 to inform the Department of Education that while it was open to further discussion, it could not “at this time” agree to the changes the agency demanded, reports The Washington Post.

In a statement, the district said it had consulted its legal team and concluded that the Education Department’s findings — claiming the pro-transgender policies violate Title IX and infringe on the rights of cisgender students — create a “direct tension between federal agency guidance and binding judicial authority.”

That “judicial authority” refers to a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of former Gloucester High School student Gavin Grimm, which found that a transgender “bathroom ban” discriminated against Grimm and other transgender students. The ruling remains binding in Virginia after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge, prompting Gloucester County to settle the lawsuit.

“Our priority remains the same: doing what is right for Loudoun County’s young people, focusing on educating our students and ensuring our schools are places where every child feels they belong,” the district said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Education previously warned Loudoun County — along with the nearby school districts of Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Prince William counties — that they risked losing federal funding or facing legal action if they did not rescind their pro-transgender policies.

The department demanded that Northern Virginia school systems agree to a resolution requiring sex-segregated facilities based on students’ birth sex and enforce “biology-based” definitions of “male” and “female” under Title IX. These policies align with a Trump-era executive order recognizing only two sexes and rejecting transgender identity.

The Education Department declined to comment on the vote.

LCPS spokesman Dan Adams told the Post that the district receives $47 million in federal grants that fund special education, Title I schools, and nutrition programs. He noted that money could be cut off by the Trump administration if it insists on enforcing its interpretation of Title IX.

The district’s overall budget is $2.5 billion.