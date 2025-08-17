School boards in Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and Alexandria have not yet announced how they will respond to the Education Department’s demands, though members recently met  to discuss the federal agency’s threats.

LGBTQ advocates organized ahead of the meeting, gathering signatures and urging supporters to pressure board members to keep the district’s pro-transgender policy in place.

“These are children. They’re not ideologues,” said Candice Tuck, a transgender mother of two, during the public comment period. “They’re trying to live a life, a life that if any of us were given the chance to be our authentic selves, it would only make us better, stronger and happier. This policy is not about ideology or politics. It’s about protecting children.”

