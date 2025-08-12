NYC Opens First Dedicated Transgender Shelter

New York City has opened Ace’s Place, its first shelter dedicated specifically to serving transgender and gender-nonconforming people experiencing homelessness. Operated in partnership with the Bronx-based LGBTQ nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, the 150-bed facility in Long Island City, Queens, will provide transitional housing and wraparound support services for residents.

Fully funded by the city for now, Ace’s Place will receive $65 million to remain operational through 2030. In addition to housing, the shelter will offer on-site psychiatric care, medical referrals, culinary and GED classes, job training, financial literacy and life skills workshops, counseling, and other comprehensive services. Destination Tomorrow will manage day-to-day operations.

The creation of Ace’s Place stems from the city’s settlement of a lawsuit filed by transgender woman Mariah Lopez, who alleged she faced discrimination and harassment after seeking housing at the city’s sole LGBTQ shelter with her service dog.

The lawsuit claimed Lopez was initially denied entry because of her service dog, but a federal judge ordered the shelter to admit her. Once admitted, she alleged she was subjected to verbal and sexual abuse from staff, and, after complaining, was transferred to shelters unequipped to serve transgender individuals, forcing her back onto the street.

Under the settlement, the city was required to either reserve specific beds for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals in existing shelters or create new facilities dedicated to those communities. The units must meet the needs of trans residents and include accommodations for people with disabilities, such as allowing service animals and ensuring access to medications.

“We couldn’t be prouder to make this historic announcement that strongly affirms our values and commitment to strengthening the safety net for transgender New Yorkers at a time when their rights are roundly under attack,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park said in a statement, referring to numerous anti-transgender actions taken by the Trump administration.

“Ace’s Place will offer transgender New Yorkers a safe place to heal and stabilize in trauma-informed settings with the support of staff who are deeply invested in their growth and wellbeing,” she added.

“This shelter is a hard-fought declaration that our transgender and gender nonconforming siblings will no longer be pushed to the margins,” Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, said in a statement.

Numerous studies in recent years have shown that transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals are at higher risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability than their cisgender peers. According to the data from the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey, nearly 1 in 3 trans people in the United States have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives.

Research shows that transgender people experiencing homelessness face greater barriers to housing and social services, often due to discrimination. A 2020 study found they also face higher rates of mental health challenges than cisgender homeless people, linked to the physical and sexual violence they may experience on the street.

“We’ve watched so many other corporations and foundations and businesses just like completely turn their back on the community, and the city didn’t do it,” Coleman told Gothamist. “The city is keeping in line with what New York City has always been, a sanctuary city, a safe haven, but more importantly, a trendsetter when it comes to LGBTQ rights.”

