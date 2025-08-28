Paris Police Arrest Homeless Migrant for ‘Homophobic’ Murders

Police in Paris, France, have arrested a homeless Tunisian migrant accused of killing four men whose bodies were later found in the Seine River. The case began on August 13, when a commuter spotted a corpse floating in the river. Investigators subsequently recovered three more bodies from the same stretch of water.

Autopsies confirmed all four victims were men. At least two had been strangled, though forensic experts could not determine the exact cause of death for the others, according to The Times. Police are investigating the four deaths as homicides.

Prosecutors noted that two victims were found partially clothed. All four bodies had been dumped along the riverbank in Choisy-le-Roi, a Paris suburb known as a cruising spot for gay men.

The victims were identified as Franz, 48, whose family reported him missing on August 11; Sami, 21, an Algerian reported missing by his estranged wife on August 7; Abdellah, 21, who vanished on July 26; and Amir, 26, a Tunisian who disappeared on July 31.

The suspect initially claimed to be Algerian, but investigators say he provided a false identity. They later determined he was a homeless Tunisian migrant in his early 20s known as “Monji.”

According to The Times, Monji has refused to answer questions about the killings. However, detectives say Franz’s DNA was found on his trousers, and that he used two SIM cards and a debit card belonging to other victims shortly after their disappearances.

Investigators believe Monji killed Franz and Sami after having sex with them. Friends confirmed Franz was gay, while detectives said Sami’s sexual orientation may have played a role in his death.

Police suspect Monji was motivated by shame over his sexuality, which conflicted with his Muslim faith. An acquaintance told investigators he had recently shown a “new religious fervor” and criticized friends for “not praying enough.”

Police said Abdellah and Amir shared a squat with Monji in Choisy-le-Roi. It remains unclear whether they were romantically involved with him or were killed for another motive.

The case has alarmed France’s LGBTQ community, already facing a rise in attacks. The Interior Ministry reported hate crimes against LGBTQ people rose 7% last year, following a 4% increase the year before.

“We cannot ignore the homophobic dimension which is already evident in this case,” said Terrence Khatchadourian, general secretary of the LGBTQ advocacy group Stop Homophobie.

Étienne Deshoulières, a lawyer for Stop Homophobie, said: “This is not an ordinary crime but the manifestation of systemic violence targeting gay men.”

