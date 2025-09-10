Robert Garcia Strikes Back at Comer’s ‘Drama Queen’ Insult

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, fired back at Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) after Comer dismissed him as a “real big drama queen.”

Comer’s jab came after Democrats released a sexually suggestive letter allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The letter, featuring a drawing of a curvaceous woman used as the backdrop for birthday wishes, was allegedly signed by Donald Trump and included in a 2003 album celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday. Trump had been friendly with Epstein during the 1980s and 1990s.

Although the Wall Street Journal reported in July on the album and the letter allegedly bearing Trump’s signature, the president has denied writing the message or making the drawing. He has also filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the paper.

Last month, the Justice Department began releasing records from the Epstein investigation to the House Oversight Committee. Under Comer’s leadership, the panel subpoenaed Epstein’s estate for documents, including the “Birthday Book,” his will, agreements with prosecutors, contact books, and detailed bank records.

Lawmakers from both parties face pressure to uncover Epstein’s dealings and determine whether any of his associates — including Trump and former President Bill Clinton — were aware of, or involved in, his trafficking scheme. Many political observers have speculated about Epstein’s dealings, and numerous conspiracy theories have abounded, but little concrete evidence has arisen regarding the involvement of high-profile business, political, and cultural figures.

After obtaining the “Birthday Book” with the letter allegedly signed by Trump, Democrats on the Oversight Committee released an image of the note and highlighted its significance.

“The Oversight Committee has secured the infamous ‘Birthday Book’ that contains a note from President Trump that he has said does not exist,” Garcia, elected ranking member in July, said in a statement on September 8. “It’s time for the President to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files. The American people are demanding answers.”

Announcing that the committee had received the subpoenaed documents, Comer issued a statement accusing Democrats of “cherry-picking documents and politicizing information.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Comer again accused Democrats of politicizing the Epstein investigation and took credit for issuing the subpoena, according to Mediaite.

“The Democrats, they find one thing in there and they promote it and try to get a narrative,” Comer said in remarks captured on video. “This investigation is about providing justice and accountability to the victims, and the Democrats — you know, it’s really disappointing to see how they’ve acted.

“I mean, Garcia, he’s been on the job for about two weeks, he’s proven to me to just be a real big drama queen because this is all about providing transparency to the American people and justice for the victims,” Comer added, taking a jab at his Democratic counterpart. “It’s not about scoring political points. So hopefully he’ll mature up and get serious about the investigation.”

Responding to the video of Comer’s remarks, Garcia posted on X, objecting to Comer’s use of the term “drama queen” to describe him.

“Is this because I’m gay?” Garcia wrote, adding a nail-painting emoji.

Is this because I’m gay? 💅🏽 https://t.co/D2k8XTCoLx — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) September 9, 2025

The 47-year-old California Democrat later appeared on CNN to address Comer’s “drama queen” insult.

“Well, clearly, he’s saying that because I’m gay,” Garcia told CNN anchor Erin Burnett. “Clearly that is a homophobic comment on his part.” He then criticized Comer’s handling of the committee’s investigation into Epstein.

“What Chairman Comer doesn’t like…is that there’s somebody that’s being aggressive, that is pushing back every single day, that’s calling out every single lie, and that’s actually matching the same energy and fire that Donald Trump and Republicans have been bringing to this country,” Garcia said.

“We are no longer going to stand by and play by these rules that Republicans set out, that somehow they’re going to steamroll over every investigation. No, we’re going to fight like hell to get truth and justice for these victims. And so what James Comer doesn’t like is that someone is actually now taking him on and actually calling out the truth,” the congressman continued.

“We are not going to give up on this investigation. We’re not going to roll over. And anytime James Comer wants to work to actually get to the truth, we’re here to do that. But every time he wants to lie or lie on behalf of Donald Trump, we are going to take that on every single day,” Garcia concluded. “And we’re just getting started.”

