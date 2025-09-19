‘Martyr for Charlie Kirk’ Threatened to Shoot Up Phoenix Gay Bar

Treven Michael Gokey was arrested by Phoenix police on September 17 for allegedly threatening to shoot up Cruisin’ 7th, a popular gay bar near his Arizona apartment. He faces felony charges of making a terroristic threat and using a computer to threaten, after blaming the LGBTQ community for recent acts of violence.

According to court documents, police were called to the 39-year-old’s apartment for a welfare check after a crisis hotline reported he had threatened to shoot up the bar, claiming he was “triggered by political events.”

When officers arrived, Gokey refused to leave his apartment and said “radical lefty violence breeds a far-right response.” He cited the recent murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and school shootings by transgender suspects in Minneapolis and Tennessee as examples that had galvanized him.

Police said Gokey told them those events made him unhappy and that he “wanted to harm others” to send a message.

Gokey allegedly told police that “Charlie Kirk was a martyr,” that he was “a martyr for Charlie Kirk,” and that “political violence breeds political violence.” He also made several transphobic remarks.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Court paperwork showed that Gokey had previously called the Phoenix Police Department to make a police report, in which he allegedly claimed that if officers didn’t arrive quicker, he would “shoot bystanders.” Once police arrived, he reportedly told them, “It worked, didn’t it?”

