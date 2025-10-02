Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Gets 19 Years for Child Sex Crimes

Gay adult film star Justin Heath Smith, better known by his alias Austin Wolf, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The sentencing follows what prosecutors described as a “pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct” that included seeking out sexual liaisons with minors and exchanging hundreds of child sexual abuse videos.

Wolf was arrested in 2024 on suspicion of using an anonymous Telegram account to exchange hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI.

Prosecutors alleged that the videos included various types of child sexual abuse material, including a 10-year-old child being bound and raped, and at least 75 files showing victims believed to be infants or toddlers.

FBI agents subsequently executed a search warrant at Wolf’s apartment and allegedly uncovered “approximately 1,291 files containing child sexual abuse material.”

Upon further investigation, law enforcement found that the 44-year-old actor, along with another adult co-conspirator, using apps like Snapchat, persuaded a 15-year-old minor to travel to New York City for the purposes of engaging in a sex act.

Once there, the co-conspirator engaged in oral sex with the minor while Wolf masturbated. Wolf ultimately pleaded guilty to the act in July.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop lesser charges related to the possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography. Wolf, meanwhile, agreed to forfeit at least 25 electronic devices, including smartphones, hard drives, and multiple Mac computers, which he had allegedly used in the commission of his crimes.

Wolf also agreed not to contest the submission of evidence involving allegations that he had sex with an individual, whom he believed to be 15 years old but was actually an adult, on three separate occasions, reports the LGBTQ magazine them.

According to court documents submitted by prosecutors, Wolf was accused of making several failed attempts to solicit, meet up with, and sexually abuse children. Ahead of being arrested in April 2024, Smith allegedly tried to meet with the father of a seven-year-old who offered to allow Wolf to have sex with his child.

Earlier, in January 2024, Wolf made plans to sexually abuse a nine-year-old, but the child’s caretaker, and Wolf’s would-be conspirator, backed out when Wolf was waiting downstairs. A month later, Wolf chatted with a purported 14-year-old and invited him to his home for sex, but the encounter never occurred, according to prosecutors.

Wolf also allegedly solicited child sexual abuse material from at least one minor, and from multiple people claiming to be minors, including one user who identified as just 12 years old, reports the New York Post.

On September 29, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Wolf to 19 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and a $40,000 fine. The charge against Wolf had a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Justin Heath Smith’s crimes against children are horrible,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said, referring to Wolf’s government name. “He targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never again near our children.”

Wolf, who appeared in hundreds of adult films for various studios, was also an early presence on online content subscription platforms like OnlyFans, eventually launching 4MyFans, a competing site. In the wake of Wolf’s arrest, that platform has been shut down.