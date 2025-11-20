Capital Pride Unveils All-Female Executive Team

As the year nears its end, the Capital Pride Alliance today announced that it will be retooling ahead of 2026.

CPA, which brings numerous LGBTQ Pride events to Washington and the region – most notably the annual Capital Pride Festival and Parade, along with World Pride 2025 – is moving from a president/vice-president leadership model to an executive committee of board chair, treasurer, and secretary leading the board of directors.

CPA also announced the incoming officers who will step into their roles in December. Notably, the new executive committee is the first in the organization’s history composed entirely of women.

Anna Jinkerson, a board member since 2022, will serve as board chair. She brings executive experience to the position as president, CEO, and chief of staff for the nonprofit Living Cities, whose mission is to “close the racial wealth gap using the collective power of philanthropy, financial institutions and local governments.”

As treasurer, Kim Baker brings a finance, security, and risk-management résumé to the board, as a retired, disabled U.S. Army veteran with more than 20 years of service. Taylor Lianne Chandler, who will serve as secretary, joined the CPA board in 2019, and will be the first intersex and trans-identifying member of the executive committee.

“Being the first woman to chair the Capital Pride Alliance, I know the importance of lifting voices in our community who don’t often have one,” said Jinkerson in the CPA announcement.

Added Ryan Bos, the Capital Pride Alliance’s CEO, “I am grateful for the leadership, dedication, and commitment shown by our former executive officers – Ashley [Smith], Natalie [Thompson], Anthony [Musa], and Vince [Micone] – who have been instrumental in CPA’s growth and the exceptional success of World Pride 2025. I look forward to collaborating with Anna in her new role, as well as Kim and Taylor in theirs, as we take on the important work ahead, prepare for Capital Pride 2026, and expand our platform and voice through Pride365.”

The changes come as the organization has secured an independent firm to investigate a “claim” against Smith, who stepped down as president in October. Jinkerson, meanwhile, has been serving as interim board president.

While Bos’s position has evolved from executive director to CEO amid the recent changes, June Crenshaw’s position in leadership remains unchanged as deputy director.