Deceived Review: A Gothic Gaslighting Thriller at Everyman

Is willowy Londoner Bella truly going mad, or is her enigmatic husband Jack carrying out a devious plot to convince her she’s losing her mind? And if so, to what end? In modern terms, Bella is desperately pondering whether Jack is trying to gaslight her into thinking she’s going insane.

The terminology and the plot of Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson’s Deceived, now at Everyman Theatre, derive from Patrick Hamilton’s Victorian thriller Gas Light, which premiered in 1938, before being adapted into the Oscar-winning 1944 film Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman as distressed newlywed Paula.

Wright and Jamieson not only adapt Hamilton’s Gas Light but the work originally bore the same title. The name change signals the new work’s intent to center its heroine Bella (Katie Kleiger), primarily by removing from the story a male police inspector who helps the damsel in distress unravel the web of confusion ensnaring her.

The story is still set in 1911, but now Bella must save herself, or lose her mind trying. While increasingly doubting her own sanity, she must keep her wits about her to unravel the mystery. This involves copious snooping around the voluminous old house she shares with Jack (Zack Powell), caretaker Elizabeth (Deborah Hazlett), and housemaid Nancy (Em Whitworth), any or all of whom might be plotting against her.

Kleiger makes gripping work of Bella’s often wordless snooping and pondering, discovering and double-taking. Lushly outfitted in David Burdick’s period frocks, she conveys the character’s fragility, and customary inclination to trust her husband, as well as her sharp curiosity and determination.

Powell’s Jack is, by contrast, fairly one-dimensional. Meant to be opaque, the character barely registers any purpose until the plot absolutely requires him to do so. By the same token, we don’t know for certain what new maid Nancy is up to, but Whitworth gives her a blazing confidence that keeps us guessing.

Nancy’s sassy self-assurance rubs against Bella’s doubt and insecurity in all the right ways dramatically. Then, in the second act, Kleiger adds a layer of cunning to the portrayal as Bella attempts to seize control of the swirling plot.

All that’s missing from the performance, and the play, in general, is a layer of psychological terror. For all its mounting suspense, the production — staged by Everyman artistic director Vincent M. Lancisi — generates little sense of Bella feeling genuinely terrorized in her own home.

Rather, she is understandably disoriented by a misplaced necklace and a missing painting, and by the fact that she can’t remember hiring Nancy. Also, someone’s been dimming the gas lamps around the house. Perhaps it’s even Bella herself, and she’s blacking out and just doesn’t remember.

These occurrences might be enough to make a person question their sanity, or their spouse’s intentions, which should feel scarier. But as rendered here, the frights are low-stakes, rarely producing the breathless thrills or sort of fear onstage that might pull us closer to the edge of our seats.

Awkward timing in some transitions also blunts the tension, particularly during the purported shocking discovery that ends the first act. Fortunately, the main mystery remains compelling, and the atmosphere foreboding, thanks to well-conceived lighting (Harold F. Burgess II) and sound design (Sun Hee Kil), and Daniel Ettinger’s appropriately grand set for Bella and Jack’s well-appointed old house.

And to the credit of Lancisi and his cast, the production’s second act really picks up, culminating in an action-packed climax that, in the performance I attended, had the audience cheering for this woman standing up and fighting for herself, refusing to go out like a helpless fly caught in a web.

Deceived (★★★☆☆) runs through Jan. 4 at Everyman Theatre