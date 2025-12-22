In Clay: A Revelatory One-Woman Musical at Signature Theatre

Not since Hedwig and the Angry Inch have I so enjoyed a one-person musical about an internationally ignored female artist overshadowed by her famous male partner as much as I enjoyed Rebecca Simmonds and Jack Miles’ enchanting In Clay.

Making its American premiere at Signature Theatre, following sellout runs in London, the jazz-infused portrait of early-20th-century French ceramicist and painter Marie-Berthe Cazin doesn’t have too much else in common with hard-rocking Hedwig. Except that both shows are powered by a knockout batch of songs, and the galvanizing force of a woman reclaiming her time, her art, and her story.

Also, Marie-Berthe Cazin actually existed (1872-1971), though history has largely relegated her to just a footnote in the fame of her sculptor and ceramicist husband Michel Cazin, his artist father Jean-Charles, and painter mother Marie.

But secretly, Michel owed much of his success to Marie-Berthe, whose artwork he sometimes would pass off as his own. Here, now, embodied and sung exquisitely by Alex Finke, she’s bursting to let that secret out, and let herself be known.

The songs and script — with book and lyrics by Simmonds, and music and lyrics by Miles — serve as soul-baring, funny, sharply perceptive vehicles for her tale, as she regales us from her top-floor apartment studio in 1930s Paris.

Realized in fastidious detail via Tony Cisek’s canny scenic design, the apartment, with its beamed ceilings and skylight, and shelves of books and decorative art pieces, more than satisfies as a Parisian artist’s fortress of solitude. It looks like a cool, cozy spot where you might pull up a pillow and kick back to the French-inflected jazz of the show’s four-piece band, led on piano by music director Matt Herbert.

The show’s main instrument, Finke wields impressive range and vocal control taking us down the winding path of Marie-Berthe’s life. Kimberly Senior’s direction keeps her comfortably active around the studio, throwing clay on a pottery wheel or dancing by herself, occupied with being, more than performing.

Marked by joys and triumphs, as well as personal and professional betrayals, love, loss, even war, Marie-Berthe’s story is shaped not just by her passion for art, as expressed in opening song “End,” and her artistic tutelage under patriarch Jean-Charles Cazin, the subject of jaunty tune “Talent.”

She’s also greatly influenced by her lifelong friendship with Henriette Tirman, an artist who enjoyed far greater renown in their day, yet always championed the work of her peer Marie-Berthe. The sweetly uplifting “Two,” in which Marie-Berthe sings of the perfect union of “Just we two,” posits Henriette as the first true love of Marie-Berthe’s life, albeit a platonic one.

Staunch feminist Henriette sees Marie-Berthe giving up her power to her husband and calls her out on it. She challenges and pushes her friend to assert her own artistic identity, outside of her husband’s shadow.

A powerful catalyst for change, in the world at large, and in her circle of friends, Henriette turns out to be the hero Marie-Berthe needs, and another revelation in the show’s enlightening excavation of this unsung history. Finke’s appealing portrayal of Henriette adds yet another rich layer to a brilliant performance in which she persuasively switches between multiple characters, often within the space of a verse or a line.

Of course, she does all that while singing the house down, hitting notes of sorrow and seduction, and everything in between, dramatizing and exhibiting the power of an artist whose talent won’t be denied.

In Clay (★★★★☆) runs through Feb. 1 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave. in Arlington, with Pride Night performances on Jan. 9 and 23, and Discussion Night performances on January 7 and 27. Tickets are $47 to $97. Call 703-820-9771, or visit sigtheatre.org.