Jason Collins Opens Up About His Stage 4 Glioblastoma Diagnosis

Jason Collins, the former NBA center who made history in 2013 as the league’s first openly gay active player, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive, incurable form of brain cancer.

“A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumor. It was simple, but intentionally vague. They did that to protect my privacy while I was mentally unable to speak for myself and my loved ones were trying to understand what we were dealing with,” Collins told ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne in a lengthy statement.

“But now it’s time for people to hear directly from me,” Collins continued. “I have Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. It came on incredibly fast.”

Collins said he went public with his diagnosis for the same reasons he came out as gay — to be honest about what he is facing and in the hope that sharing his struggle might offer comfort to others in similar situations.

He explained that his form of glioblastoma is especially difficult to treat because the tumor is encroaching on his frontal lobe, which he described as “a monster with tentacles spreading across the underside of my brain the width of a baseball.”

He told ESPN that a biopsy revealed the cancer “had a growth factor of 30 percent,” meaning that “if nothing were to be done, the tumor would run out of room and I’d probably be dead within six weeks to three months.” He added that the cancer also contains “mutations” that make it more difficult to treat.

Collins said he and his husband, Brunson Green, first realized something was wrong when he began showing early symptoms of glioblastoma, including headaches, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, speech difficulties, and vision changes. He struggled to focus, lost his short-term memory, experienced bouts of forgetfulness, sent “very weird text messages,” and displayed other behavior that was out of character.

“According to my family, in hours, my mental clarity, short-term memory, and comprehension disappeared — turning into an NBA player’s version of ‘Dory’ from Finding Nemo,” he said.

After his diagnosis, Collins said his family — particularly his twin brother, Jarron — encouraged him to fight the cancer rather than succumb to it.

He began taking Avastin, a drug intended to slow tumor growth and reduce symptoms, and underwent radiation treatments.

Collins believes the treatment helped stem the tumor’s growth, noting that he regained the ability to walk, experienced fewer episodes of forgetfulness and brain fog, and improved enough that his husband gave him his phone back. He is now pursuing specialized treatment that he hopes will have a positive impact.

“The goal is to keep fighting the progress of the tumors long enough for a personalized immunotherapy to be made for me, and to keep me healthy enough to receive that immunotherapy once it’s ready,” he said.

“Because my tumor is unresectable, going solely with the ‘standard of care’ — radiation and TMZ — the average prognosis is only 11 to 14 months. If that’s all the time I have left, I’d rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone,” Collins concluded. “I’m fortunate to be in a financial position to go wherever in the world I need to go to get treatment. So if what I’m doing doesn’t save me, I feel good thinking that it might help someone else who gets a diagnosis like this one day.”