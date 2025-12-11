Russia Blocks Roblox for Spreading “LGBT Propaganda”

Russia’s federal media regulator has blocked access to the U.S.-based children’s gaming platform Roblox, accusing it of violating the country’s ban on distributing so-called “LGBT propaganda.”
The platform allows users to create their own games or play games made by others, drawing millions of young players worldwide.
Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, announced the ban on December 3, telling Reuters the platform is “rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children.”
According to the Russian news outlet Interfax, Roskomnadzor’s press service said in July that Roblox had complied with its request to remove three pieces of content banned in Russia for depicting LGBTQ characters and LGBTQ community attributes.
As the federal agency that monitors and censors media, telecommunications, and the internet, Roskomnadzor had previously ordered Roblox to restrict access to content prohibited under Russia’s law banning the dissemination or depiction of LGBTQ-related material.
Roskomnadzor claimed that its monitoring showed Roblox’s internal moderation system “cannot ensure 100% security” over what appears on the platform, and alleged that it hosts “improper content” that can “negatively affect the spiritual and moral development of children,” including simulated terrorist attacks and gambling scenarios.
Roskomnadzor also cited reports of alleged sexual harassment and grooming on the platform, claiming children were being lured into sharing intimate photos and personal information.
Roblox has also been banned in Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, and Iraq over child-safety concerns. In 2023, the platform drew scrutiny in Singapore after the government said a self-radicalized teenager had joined ISIS-themed servers on Roblox, according to the BBC.
Roblox announced last month that it would implement facial-recognition technology to prevent young children from interacting with adults, following several lawsuits alleging the platform enabled users to prey on minors.
“We respect local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate and believe Roblox provides a positive space for learning, creation and meaningful connection for everyone,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The spokesperson added that Roblox has “a deep commitment to safety” and employs “a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content on our platform.”
In addition to Roblox, Roskomnadzor has blocked Snapchat and imposed “restrictive measures” on Apple’s FaceTime service. Like Roblox, those platforms have been accused of being used to organize or conduct “terrorist activities” and to spread “LGBT propaganda,” according to Business Insider.
Russia has restricted any depictions of LGBTQ identity since 2013 under a law banning so-called LGBTQ “propaganda” to children. In 2022, lawmakers expanded the ban to cover adults, effectively outlawing all positive or neutral portrayals of LGBTQ people.
In 2023, the country’s Supreme Court labeled the “international public LGBT movement” an “extremist organization,” prompting a broad crackdown on LGBTQ venues, events, nonprofits, health providers, and even rainbow-colored symbols.
