Anti-LGBTQ Incidents Spiked Nationwide in 2025

GLAAD has released new data showing that 1,042 anti-LGBTQ incidents were reported across 47 states and the District of Columbia in 2025 — a 5% increase over the previous year, according to the organization’s ALERT Desk Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker.

Anti-LGBTQ incidents were defined as “an act of harassment, threat(s), vandalism, and/or assault against an individual, group, and/or organization,” with explicit evidence of anti-LGBTQ bias as a motivating factor.

The incidents included 128 acts of hateful vandalism, 76 violent assaults, 22 threats of mass violence, and 15 arson attempts.

The states with the highest number of reported anti-LGBTQ bias-motivated incidents in 2025 were California, with 198 incidents, followed by New Hampshire (72), Texas (66), Ohio (50), Washington State (50), New York (49), Pennsylvania (45), Colorado (44), Florida (38), and Illinois (37).

North Dakota and Mississippi reported the fewest anti-LGBTQ incidents, with one each, followed by Alabama, New Mexico, and Delaware (two incidents each); Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Arkansas (three each); and Vermont and South Carolina (four each).

Locally, the District of Columbia recorded 30 anti-LGBTQ incidents in 2025, including threats, assaults, vandalism, the distribution of anti-LGBTQ propaganda, and protests or rallies targeting the LGBTQ community. Virginia reported 14 incidents — primarily verbal or written threats and protests or rallies — while Maryland reported 11, largely involving threats, protests, and vandalism.

GLAAD also found that incidents targeting transgender and gender-nonconforming people increased in 2025 compared to 2024, with more than half of all tracked incidents targeting those communities — a 10% rise.

Pride Month saw a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ incidents, with the ALERT Desk tracking 268 incidents in June 2025 — a 400% increase over the 54 incidents reported in 2022, when GLAAD first began collecting the data.

“Americans should refuse to accept a country where our neighbors fear for their safety,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “With the ALERT Desk data showing an increase in violence against LGBTQ people, especially transgender Americans, we must join together in a united call against the violence and harassment that too many LGBTQ Americans face. Instead of growing divides that lead to this violence, politicians should recognize that all Americans deserve freedom, fairness and safety.”