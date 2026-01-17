Dallas Approves Rainbow Steps at Pro-LGBTQ Church

The Dallas Landmark Commission unanimously approved rainbow-colored steps outside Oak Lawn United Methodist Church as a temporary art installation, allowing the display to remain for up to three years despite objections that they violate historic preservation codes.

As a designated historic site, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is required to seek city approval before making major exterior changes, including paint colors, according to Dallas-area PBS/NPR affiliate KERA.

The LGBTQ-welcoming church did not submit an application to the landmark commission before repainting its exterior steps in the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, incorporating the traditional rainbow along with black and brown stripes and the blue, pink, and white of the transgender Pride flag.

The steps were painted to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community in response to a directive from Greg Abbott ordering the removal of several rainbow crosswalks, including one at the intersection where the church stands.

After repainting the steps, the church requested an exception from city code from the landmark commission. The commission’s staff recommended approving the exception and allowing the rainbow steps to remain as an art installation, with conditions including a prohibition on painting exterior walls, a required review after 12 months, and compliance with city lighting codes.

A separate task force urged the commission to reject the exception, arguing that the rainbow colors did not align with the site’s historic scheme and that the church violated city code by acting without prior approval.

During a two-hour commission meeting, more than 20 people testified in favor of granting the exception, according to NBC affiliate KXAS.

“When I see the stairs, I see love, support, inclusion, and kindness. They bring a smile to my face and my heart,” one speaker said.

“Those steps are where I got married to my husband in 2017 because, for various reasons that we won’t go into, we weren’t allowed to have our same-sex wedding inside our church,” another person testified. “But we held it on those steps to show the world what it meant to be a welcoming place for all people.”

“As a church rooted in this community, we chose to respond visibly and responsibly,” said Rachel Griffin-Allison, senior pastor of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, testifying before the commission. “Our intention was and remains simple: to communicate to every person who approaches our building that they are seen, safe, and welcome.”

The Dallas Landmark Commission ultimately granted the exception and allowed the rainbow display to remain as an art installation for three years, rather than one. After that period, the commission may choose to extend the approval or require the design’s removal.