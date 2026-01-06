Burglary Suspect Arrested After Molesting, Urinating on Victim

A Florida man has been arrested on burglary charges after allegedly breaking into another man’s Miami home just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 28, sexually touching him while he slept, and urinating on him before fleeing.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim called police to his apartment in the 4200 block of Northwest 11th Street in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood to report a burglary. He told responding officers from the Miami Police Department that he had returned home after walking friends to the parking lot.

The victim said he fell asleep and could not recall whether he had locked the door.

The victim told police he woke to an unknown man on top of him, touching his penis through his clothing. The intruder then exposed himself and urinated on the victim before leaving the room, telling him, “I know you,” as he grabbed his clothes.

The victim provided a description of the intruder, and police later detained a man matching that description at Northwest 43rd Avenue and 11th Street. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Maykel Rodriguez Jr., also of the Flagami neighborhood. During a “show-up” identification, the victim positively identified Rodriguez as the man who had entered his home and molested him.

Police arrested Rodriguez, advised him of his Miranda rights, and transported him to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. According to the report, Rodriguez “refused to speak or answer any questions” about the incident.

Rodriguez has been charged with one count of felony burglary of an occupied dwelling and two misdemeanor counts of battery and indecent exposure, according to Miami-based news station WPLG.

The burglary charge typically carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Because the incident involved an assault, Rodriguez could face a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

At a court appearance, Rodriguez’s attorney, Peter Heller, asked that his client — whom he said served in the U.S. Air Force for five years — be released on bond. Prosecutors sought pretrial detention without bond pending a hearing.

“The facts are pretty egregious,” Miami-Dade County prosecutor Nessa Eth said. “He’s breaking into someone’s room at four in the morning, molesting him, urinating on him.”

Criminal Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause that Rodriguez had committed the alleged crimes and denied bond, while noting that “[t]here may be more to the story” than what had been presented to the court.

According to court records, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty at a pretrial detention hearing on December 30 and requested a jury trial. He is scheduled to appear next before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Tanya Brinkley at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 7, at the Gerstein Justice Building.