ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Queer Woman in Minneapolis

In a statement to the Advocate, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson mourned Good’s death, calling it a “brutal reminder that this agency and the Trump regime put every community at risk, spreading fear instead of safety.”
A masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a queer woman in Minneapolis after opening fire through the window of her SUV during a confrontation in the street.
Video footage posted online shows two masked ICE officers approaching a Honda Pilot stopped in the middle of Portland Avenue near 34th Street in Minneapolis’ Powderhorn neighborhood. One agent can be heard yelling at the SUV’s driver — later identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good — telling her to “get out of the fucking car” while attempting to open the driver’s door, as a second officer stands back.
The video shows the SUV slowly backing up and then pulling forward, as the driver appears to attempt to leave the scene. A third officer, who had moved around the back of the vehicle and was standing near its front end, then draws a gun and fires three shots into the SUV. The vehicle continues down the street for a short distance before crashing into a parked car.
Additional video footage from the aftermath shows ICE officers preventing a man, who identifies himself as a doctor, from checking Good’s pulse or rendering aid. Other agents instruct the man and a woman filming the scene, who accuses them of murdering her neighbor, to stay where they are, telling them that ICE’s own medics will respond.
The witness who recorded the video, Caitlin Callenson, said she was on a walk when she noticed an ICE vehicle stuck in the snow. As additional ICE vehicles arrived, bystanders began blowing whistles in protest, prompting the SUV driver to move her vehicle into the street. Callenson told the Reformer that she did not see ICE agents attempting to detain anyone either before or after the shooting.
After the shots were fired, the SUV driver was “completely slumped over in the vehicle,” according to another witness, Emily Heller. Heller also said she saw ICE agents preventing the physician from responding to Good after the vehicle crashed and came to a stop.
Heller told the Reformer that it took roughly 15 minutes for emergency responders to reach the scene because ICE agents refused to move their vehicles to allow ambulances and fire trucks through. As a result, paramedics were forced to exit their vehicles and walk to the crash site before they could begin administering aid.
According to Minneapolis police, Good was eventually pulled from the wrecked vehicle and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Trump administration officials referred to Good as a “rioter,” accused her of attempting to use her vehicle as a weapon, and claimed that the ICE agent who fired the shots acted in self-defense.
“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.
President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that Good was a “professional agitator” who “viciously ran over the ICE officer,” and blamed the shooting on the actions of the “Radical Left.”
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blamed a “mob of agitators,” whom she claimed had harassed ICE officers “all day,” for actions leading up to the shooting, according to CNN. She accused some demonstrators, including Good, of blocking in ICE agents and attempting to impede their efforts. Noem also blamed Good for the shooting, accusing her of attempting to “weaponize her vehicle” in what she described as an “act of domestic terrorism.”
Defenders of the Trump administration have argued that videos showing different angles of the confrontation support the officer’s claim of self-defense. Others, including several social media users, accused DHS officials of “lying” about what occurred.
The digital news outlet 404 Media reviewed four videos of the incident and concluded that DHS officials were lying about what occurred.
“The Honda was already turning to the right away from the officers when the one who allegedly feared for his life fired the shots. There were no other officers up the road where the car did fully level out, meaning no other fellow officers were at risk,” the publication wrote.
After ICE agents left the scene, hundreds of supporters gathered for a vigil honoring Good, with some placing white roses where her blood stained the snow.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, criticized the ICE officer’s actions and said they had previously warned that the agency’s aggressive posture toward protesters could lead to violence.
Frey called ICE’s statement that the shooting was in self-defense “bullshit,” accused the agency of “causing chaos and distrust,” and added, “To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”
A 2020 graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia, Good spent much of her life in Colorado before moving to Kansas City, Missouri, to live with her parents after the 2023 death of her second husband, Timmy Ray Macklin, Jr. The couple had a six-year-old son and previously hosted a podcast together. Good moved to Minneapolis last year with her female partner and her son.
Good also has two other children, aged 15 and 12, from her first marriage. On her social media accounts, she described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom,” according to The Guardian.
Good’s mother, Donna Granger, told the Star Tribune that her daughter lived in the Twin Cities and had never previously been involved in anti-ICE protests.
“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Granger said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”
In a statement to the Advocate, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson mourned Good’s death, calling it a “brutal reminder that this agency and the Trump regime put every community at risk, spreading fear instead of safety.”
“Her family and the people of Minneapolis deserve a full investigation, real accountability, and decisive action,” Robinson said in a statement. “And we must remove ICE and their terror from all our communities before even more preventable violence occurs.”
“Her family and the people of Minneapolis deserve a full investigation, real accountability, and decisive action,” Robinson said. “And we must remove ICE and their terror from all our communities before even more preventable violence occurs.”
Kierra Johnson, the president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, criticized federal agents for escalating the situation.
“This loss of life was preventable and reprehensible, particularly coming at the hands of federal agents,” Johnson said. “We condemn in the strongest terms the actions taken by ICE, under circumstances that
“The fact that this killing occurred mere blocks f
Johnson noted that the Task Force is “concerned about what ICE agents may do in Minneapolis and at other protests across the country, given their lack of training and particularly in their interactions with civilia
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.