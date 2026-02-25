Bill Irwin’s On Beckett Is an Exhilarating Triumph

Just when you thought the Shakespeare Theatre Company had turned into a variety show, along comes On Beckett, Bill Irwin’s one-man love letter to an icon of the existential written word. A beautifully-crafted evening of spoken passages, inspired discussion, actorly insight, and some not-too-cringey clowning, this is the kind of deep-quality theater experience that lives on in the mind and imagination.

Put simply, regardless of whether you know, love, or understand Beckett’s work, you’ll be better off for having seen and felt and thought about this.

The genius here is that Irwin, twinkle fully in eye, acknowledges right off the bat the daunting impenetrability of Beckett’s oeuvre and then proceeds to spend 80 intimate minutes showing just how incredibly relatable and accessible his work can actually be.

That he also makes it look easy is a testament to his mastery of the canon: it’s in his meticulous choice of the works to present; his balance between cerebral cogitation and wry observation; and the skill and artistry he brings to its delivery.

Indeed, Irwin’s facility with Beckett’s free-associating, fragmentary, hidden-treasure language is nothing short of Shakespearean. Listen to his rendering with its pitch-perfect emphases, and out of the darkness come insight and profundity like veritable beacons. Did Beckett intend it all? Who knows and who cares? Irwin shows us what he has found: a three-dimensional vision of the human condition. It resonates with what can only be called a gratifying kind of shared grief.

If this sounds thoroughly dire, fear not. Along with the intensity, Irwin makes hay with the likelihood that Vaudeville in some way influenced Beckett’s characterizations. This translates into some skilled interludes of clown-craft but also some interesting interpretations via various clown personae. For those with phobias — for clowns or their associated humor — rest assured, the evening never gets into Bozo, let alone Pennywise, territory.

For those who like their humor on the more sophisticated side, Irwin’s got your back with some wry commentary and amusing reminiscences from past performances among other luminaries of the stage.

And thus, something that on paper looks to be radioactively obscure turns out to be fascinating, enriching, and memorable. All you have to do is turn up.

On Beckett (★★★★★) runs through March 15 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Tickets start at $39. Call 202-547-1122 or visit ShakespeareTheatre.org.