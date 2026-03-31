Bulls Waive Jaden Ivey After Anti-Gay Video Rant

Former Trump administration staffers testified under oath that federal grants referencing LGBTQ people were flagged for cancellation as part of the administration's efforts to cut government spending.

In a recorded video of his testimony, Nathan Cavanaugh, a political appointee who worked with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team through the General Services Administration, described how the Trump administration moved to purge diversity-related projects from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which distributes hundreds of millions of dollars each year to support historical research, museums, archives, and public humanities programs across the United States.