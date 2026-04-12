Trump Pressures FIFA to Ban Trans Athletes from Women’s Soccer

The Trump administration is pushing FIFA to adopt a policy barring transgender athletes from competing in women’s professional soccer.

FIFA delayed approval of a joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup, pushing it from the April 30 FIFA Congress to later this year. The delay stems from the Trump White House’s failure to provide required government guarantees, including commitments on visas, tax exemptions, and security measures needed for the bid to proceed.

Those guarantees are typically processed through the host federation — in this case, U.S. Soccer — before being included in the formal bid to FIFA. But despite the bid being presented in October, FIFA has yet to receive them, stalling the process.

Because the joint bid is the only one for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, it gives the host nations — particularly the United States — significant leverage, with the Trump White House demanding that FIFA follow the International Olympic Committee’s lead and ban transgender competitors in women’s soccer before providing any guarantees.

FIFA has said the delay in awarding the 2031 bid is intended to create a “standalone event” later this year that it hopes “will highlight the growing power and influence of women’s football and FIFA’s flagship women’s tournament,” according to The Athletic.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup, issued a boilerplate statement reiterating Trump’s push to ban transgender athletes in response to an inquiry from The Athletic.

“President Trump’s…decisive action has codified that it shall ‘be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth,” Giuliani said. “We urge the entire sports world to commit to this principle and ensure fair competition for female athletes to thrive in this golden age of sports.”

Representatives from U.S. Soccer, speaking to The Athletic on condition of anonymity, said the guarantees for the 2031 bid have not arrived but cited “positive dialogue” with government officials and said they see “a path forward.”

Regulations for U.S. national teams are governed by FIFA. At the amateur level, U.S. Soccer had previously allowed players to register based on gender identity, with documentation such as a government-issued ID or verification from a health care provider or counselor. In 2021, the National Women’s Soccer League adopted a policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s leagues if they lowered their testosterone to specified levels.

But in November, U.S. Soccer added a clause — aligning with Trump’s executive order and changes by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which bar transgender women from female-designated teams — promising to “ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment.”

Some soccer players have protested efforts to ban transgender athletes, with retired U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe saying right-wing politicians are weaponizing women’s sports to justify broader restrictions.

In 2025, Angel City FC player Elizabeth Eddy, who retired this year, wrote in the New York Post that the National Women’s Soccer League — which currently has no transgender players — should restrict eligibility by confirming players were born with ovaries or subjecting them to genetic testing. Team captain Sarah Gorden and vice captain Angelina Anderson later made statements at a press conference that appeared to rebut Eddy’s claims.

Several other sports governing bodies have moved to ban transgender athletes at the elite level, underscoring a broader shift toward tighter eligibility rules. Some — including World Aquatics — have proposed a third “open” category for competition. Others that have restricted transgender athletes from competing as women include World Athletics; the World Boxing Council; UCI, cycling’s governing body; and, in the United States, organizations such as USA Rugby and the United States Tennis Association.