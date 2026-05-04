The Heated Rivalry Fan’s Guide to Toronto

The passionate saga of Ilya and Shane, the star-crossed hockey players from HBO’s hit series Heated Rivalry, has captured hearts around the world. While the show’s plot takes viewers from Russia to the U.S., much of the filming was done in Canada, specifically in and around Toronto. For fans eager to immerse themselves in the series’ atmosphere, Toronto offers the perfect stage to relive their favorite scenes and discover new adventures.

Toronto, often called “Canada’s Downtown,” is a vibrant mosaic of cultures and neighborhoods. The city buzzes with more than 2.7 million residents and boasts amazing restaurants and arts venues. It has long doubled as Hollywood North, standing in for countless cities on screens big and small.

Stepping Into the Scene

Begin your Heated Rivalry adventure at the luxurious Park Hyatt Toronto in the Yorkville neighborhood. This elegant hotel set the stage for the series’ MLH Awards after-party at Joni, its upscale restaurant, and its presidential suite transformed into Scott’s polished apartment. Standing in these real-life spaces feels like stepping right into the world of Ilya and Shane.

Nearby, Chez Lavelle beckons from its perch atop the city, offering breathtaking views and a chic rooftop pool. Here, Ilya and Shane shared their famous poolside moment — on screen, it’s set in Florida, but Toronto fans know better. Order a cocktail, relax by the water, and soak up the same skyline that framed their electric chemistry.

Taking to the Ice

While the show’s private locker rooms are reserved for cast and crew, Toronto’s hockey culture is everywhere. Any true hockey buff will want to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame, where you can get up close to the iconic Stanley Cup or try your hand at the slapshot challenge.

There’s nothing like the rush of a live game. Whether you’re cheering for the NHL’s Maple Leafs, catching an AHL’s Marlies matchup, or supporting the PWHL’s Sceptres, Toronto’s arenas are alive with hometown pride. If the ice is calling your name, check out the city’s dozens of public rinks.

For those inspired to sharpen their stickhandling skills, consider connecting with the Toronto Gay Hockey Association, which hosts frequent public developmental training sessions.

Exploring “The Hammer”

But don’t stop exploring at the city limits — head south to nearby Hamilton, about an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto, and you’ll discover another of Heated Rivalry‘s filming locations. Known as “The Hammer,” Hamilton has shed its gritty industrial past to become a hub of creativity, known for its grand old buildings, vibrant street art, and more than 100 waterfalls scattered along the Niagara Escarpment. Its strong artistic identity and small-town friendliness make Hamilton a favorite for filmmakers seeking something special.

For fans retracing the show’s time in Hamilton, Burridge Gym at McMaster University is the spot where Ilya and Shane first cross paths in that unforgettable opening scene. For a memorable pause, pop into Relay Coffee Roasters, the café where Scott tried that now-iconic banana-blueberry smoothie. Stroll over to Dundurn Castle, a stately mansion that stands in for Ilya’s “Russian” jogging route amid rolling lawns and majestic trees.

Hamilton’s walkable streets are sprinkled with indie eateries, cozy cafés, and dazzling murals — perfect for reliving a favorite scene or simply soaking in the city’s creative pulse.

Going to the Cabin

Fans looking to step even deeper into the world of Heated Rivalry now have the chance to experience one of the show’s most memorable locations firsthand. The beloved “cabin,” known as Barlochan Cottage in real life, was the cozy retreat belonging to Shane on screen.

Located less than 90 minutes from Toronto in Walkers Point, this stunning lakeside home is now available to rent via Airbnb, offering the perfect getaway for anyone hoping to recreate their favorite cabin scenes or simply soak in some Ontario tranquility.

Barlochan Cottage comfortably sleeps up to six guests, featuring three bedrooms with king-size beds, an open-plan kitchen, an exercise room, and spectacular views over the lake. The property comes equipped with kayaks, canoes, and a firepit.

Celebrating Community

Of course, no Heated Rivalry adventure is complete without connecting with the queer community that makes Toronto and its neighbors shine. The heart of the scene is the Church-Wellesley Village, Toronto’s storied LGBTQ+ neighborhood — with its lively bars, welcoming cafés, and must-see shops. Snap a pic at TO’s Rainbow Road, the world’s longest rainbow walk, and let the city’s spirit welcome you in.

For the inside scoop on queer happenings, check out Yohomo for the latest events and parties. Planning for June? Pride Toronto, running from June 25 to 28, is one of the largest Pride events in the world and transforms the city into a dazzling celebration of community, love, and authenticity.

Whether you’re following in Ilya and Shane’s footsteps, absorbing the thrill of a live hockey game, or basking in the rainbow glow of Toronto’s welcoming neighborhoods, this region invites you to script your own love letter to the game — and to yourself. Grab your jersey, lace up your skates, and go make a little television magic of your own.

Toronto is easily reachable via multiple carriers, with frequent nonstop flights available from IAD, DCA, and BWI. Starting June 1, Air Canada will add a new nonstop flight from IAD to Toronto Island Airport (YTZ) in downtown Toronto. Visit toronto.ca.