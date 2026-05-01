Soccer Star Gets Six-Match Ban for Anti-Gay Slur

Philz Coffee is facing backlash after directing its shops to remove Pride flags and related decor from in-store displays.

A petition launched on Change.org by individuals claiming to be Philz baristas alleges the coffee chain ordered Pride flags removed from nearly 60 stores across California and Illinois, saying the directive has "left many team members and customers feeling confounded and unsupported."

"The pride flags within the stores hold deep meaning and value to both staff and visitors, symbolizing that these locations are safe and welcoming spaces for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity," the petition states. "Removing these flags risks alienating a core group of team members and loyal customers who see Philz not just as a coffee shop, but as a place where they are embraced and celebrated for who they are."