Falcon Launches Gay Romance Publishing House

Inspired by the global success of HBO’s Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 gay sports romance novel, San Francisco-based adult entertainment company Falcon | NakedSword is launching an erotic fiction publishing house.

FalconINK will focus on erotic fiction involving male-male relationships, primarily aimed at female readers, according to Variety. It will operate three imprints: Falcon Books, NakedSword Books, and Raging Stallion Books.

“This exciting venture reflects our commitment to expanding beyond our traditional audience while staying true to the storytelling and sexuality that have defined Falcon for more than five decades,” Falcon | NakedSword CEO Tim Valenti said in a statement.

“For the first time, we’re also creating content for one of the largest audiences in the M/M romance space: women. No company is better positioned to tell accessible romantic and erotic stories than the one that has been doing it so successfully since 1971.”

FalconINK has already debuted two books. Hard Ball, a Falcon Books sports romance by Riley Parks, follows two rival baseball players who become lovers. It was released on July 14.

Wild Game: Open Season, written by Parks and Ben Rush and published by NakedSword Books, serves as a prequel to the gay adult film Wild Game. Released on July 28, the novel follows a man happily married to a woman who develops feelings for a male construction worker.

Both books are available as trade paperbacks, ebooks, and audiobooks. Adult performer Derek Kage narrates Wild Game: Open Season, while porn star Eddie Burke narrates Hard Ball.

Rush, who also serves as the company’s co-chief content officer, said FalconINK will serve as an incubator for future mainstream and adult film and television adaptations of its books, helping Falcon | NakedSword diversify its business.

“We’re proud of how the company continues to evolve while remaining committed to the freedom and acceptance we’ve represented within the LGBTQIA+ community for 55 years,” Rush said in a statement.

The launch comes amid several other company milestones, including the addition of Hard Ball and Wild Game: Open Season to the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library; the premiere of The Last Guest, billed as the adult industry’s first safe-for-work vertical micro-drama; and an upcoming underwear collaboration with Skull & Bones.

FalconINK will hold a launch party on August 29 at Book Soup, an independent bookstore in West Hollywood.