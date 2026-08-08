Body Blow Review: Queer Neo-Noir Lands With a Thud

Filmmaker Dean Francis makes B-movie bunk occasionally look alluring in Body Blow, a queer neo-noir about a closeted cop who goes rogue. The journey from good apple to total outlaw, however, is more a short dash for Officer Aiden.

Tim Pocock (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), giving as wooden a performance as you’ll ever see, stars as the suburbanite constable, still fresh to the force and reassigned to a unit in Sydney’s gay district. Neon-lit and framed like an ’80s music video by cinematographer Franc Biffone, it’s an impressively seedy side of the city.

Seemingly everybody is in on some form of crime or corruption. That might include Sgt. Steele (Sacha Horler, not wooden but not convincing), the lesbian officer who recruits Aiden to go undercover as a gayer-looking, peak-era Jean-Claude Van Damme.

“Guys dress like this?” Aiden asks, befuddled in his new skin-tight jeans and muscle tee. “Yes, gay guys,” Steele responds.

The film’s acidic humor hits with a handful of jokes, usually courtesy of Australian stage and screen vet Paul Capsis as the film’s flamboyant villain, Fat Frankie. A drug-addled drag queen and impresario, Frankie rules like a mob boss over her namesake club Fat Frankie’s. Minions like mohawked twink Cody (Tom Rodgers, decent as a detestable character) call her Daddy.

As Fat Frankie’s becomes the center of whatever haphazardly plotted investigation Steele is running, that means too many opportunities to see Daddy perform live at the club. Capsis does not do for original songs like “Ring a Ding Ding,” written by Francis, what he’s able to do with some of the one-liners.

The songs — recorded just days before filming, according to press notes — are painful, and only part of the displeasurable aural experience. The movie’s emaciated sound mix leaves spaces sounding as hollow as the dialogue, which, ten times more frequently than it lands a zinger, drops a clunker like, “Cop smell gets me hard.”

The crystal-meth-loving Cody gets the worst of the script’s attempts at hard-boiled banter. He’s also the bottom in a not-sexy scene of sexual role-play that’s played at gunpoint, and serves as an example early in the film that Aiden is a dumbass and a bad cop, long before he confesses to sexually assaulting a male suspect who might have been a minor.

Francis undercuts Aiden’s descent into corruption by giving him little room to fall further than he already has. At least, the lingering guilt and titillation from that one incident open up an intriguing avenue of story for him.

Trying to abate his homosexual tendencies by abstaining from arousal altogether, Aiden dons a cock cage, fascinated by the forced impulse control. Fittingly, although Body Blow features a bevy of eager sex scenes, more is implied than actually shown. There’s more nudity on an episode of Heated Rivalry, even if we’ve yet to see any of those dudes lock their puck in a cage.

Aiden’s obsession with not masturbating is by far the most interesting thing about him, and — relative to the wan romance with Cody, disjointed police procedural, and hackneyed action — the most distinctive element in the film.

Aiden focuses his anti-onanist attention through the guidance of macho men’s guru Duke Ironheart (Dominic McDonald). Ironheart’s batshit instructional videos drone on in the background of Aiden’s life, and this movie, offering adages of self-control: “This cock does not rule me. I rule it.” Harness the power of your semen by not dispersing it willy-nilly, he urges.

Once or twice, a choice line floats out of his ceaseless spew. “Young men are drawn into the easy allure of this pornographic world,” Ironheart cautions, as Aiden’s path weaves through orgies and bars and bathhouses. For a second, it might sound like wisdom, before Ironheart goes back to droning on about the diamond contained within your loins.

Body Blow (★1/2) is available via Digital and VOD on Google and YouTube Movies. Visit darkstarpics.com.