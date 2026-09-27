Gay Adult Performer Alfonso Osnaya Attacked Outside LGBTQ Bar

Gay adult performer Alfonso Osnaya says he was “knocked out” outside Beaux, an LGBTQ bar in San Francisco’s Castro District, after a group of men mocked his work in the adult industry.

Osnaya told Out that the September 17 confrontation began inside the bar. He said he walked away, but the men confronted him outside.

“I took the bait from some judgmental comments and I was alone,” Osnaya said. “They were waiting for me outside. I got knocked out, and the next thing I knew, I had the people from Beaux helping me out while the paramedics and cops did their job. Everyone was very sweet, and thankfully, nothing serious happened.”

Osnaya said the men claimed to know who he was and what he did for a living. He began working in the adult industry in 2021 and has worked for studios including Falcon, Trailer Trash Boys, SayUncle, Carnal, and Lucas Entertainment.

“They were instigating things,” he told Out. “They were out looking for a fight. I should’ve disengaged.”

Shortly after the incident, Osnaya posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing a cut above his right eyebrow. He captioned it: “This is how s*** shaming looks like.”

Even within the LGBTQ community, adult performers can face stigma — including accusations that they are promiscuous, immoral or “dirty” — particularly in dating and nightlife spaces. The alleged attack on Osnaya underscores that LGBTQ spaces and neighborhoods may not always be accepting of sex workers or adult performers.

The status of any police investigation remains unclear.