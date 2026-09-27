Fall Arts Preview 2026: Comedy, Exhibits, Drag, Readings, More

Long Beach police arrested a man accused of making violent threats in the comments of a social media post promoting the Big Gay Flotilla, an annual informal gay beach party and meet-up where attendees bring pool floats and water gear to swim, sunbathe, and socialize.

The man was among several people who commented on an event flyer posted to the Instagram account of Long Beach Classic, a local news website. The AI-generated flyer promoted the "Big Gay Float Party in Long Beach," scheduled for August 8 at Horny Corner in Belmont Shore, and depicted gay men in swimming trunks, including one wearing a rainbow-colored thong and walking into the water.