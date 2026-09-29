Gay Adult Film Star Hunter Hardin Dies at 30

Hunter Hardin, a gay adult film star and burlesque dancer known as LuLu LoveBottom, has died at 30.
According to Out, Hardin died by suicide on September 7 after posting a message on Instagram saying goodbye to friends and followers.
“I love you and I’m sorry I was unable to make it to the end,” Hardin wrote. “Goodbye forever. Love, LuLu.” In the accompanying caption, he wrote: “Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with.”
Hardin made adult content for his OnlyFans page and often shared previews and photos from shoots on X.
In a March 2025 Outsports interview, the former football player and member of a state championship high school crew team discussed his journey from athlete to burlesque star. He said discovering ballroom dancing helped him express his feminine side and shape his performances.
In a reply to Asura’s comment, another friend said Hardin’s family is “asking for privacy during this very overwhelming time.”
Another friend, Johani Montero, called Hardin “one of the happiest and sweetest people I’ve ever met” in an Instagram post. He then urged Hardin’s followers to support others in their community.
“If there’s anything this reminds us of, it’s how important it is to be there for one another, especially when someone may be struggling,” Montero wrote. “We can get so used to putting on a facade, acting like everything is okay, and keeping things to ourselves. Sometimes, we don’t even realize how much someone might be going through beneath the surface. So check on your people. Ask them how they’re really doing. Make time for the conversations that go beyond ‘I’m good.’ Let the people in your life know that they don’t have to carry everything alone.”
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