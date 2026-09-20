Trans Woman Sophie Lee Murdered in Baltimore

Sophie Lee, a transgender woman, was shot and killed early on September 11 in Baltimore’s Barclay neighborhood.
Baltimore Police responded to a call at 1:16 a.m. and found Lee lying in the intersection of North Calvert and East 24th streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to NBC affiliate WBAL-TV, homicide detectives were seen knocking on doors later that morning, asking neighborhood residents for security footage or information. No arrests have been made, and police have not identified a suspect or established a motive for the killing.
Police sources later told WBAL-TV that Lee appeared to have been shot in a nearby alley before dragging herself into the street. Her purse was found two blocks from where her body was discovered, although police have not said whether robbery was a possible motive.
Baltimore Safe Haven also launched a GoFundMe with a $4,800 goal to help Lee’s family pay for funeral services. The fundraiser has since raised more than $8,600.
Lee was born and raised in Baltimore and attended the Baltimore School of the Arts. On social media, she described herself as a Black trans woman and a “girl who likes girls.” She had ties to the ballroom scene and the Royal Houses of Gabbanna, Voltaire, Pink Lady, and Balenciaga. Her posts included footage of ballroom performances, and in one, she celebrated being named Best New Overall Mother at an event last spring.
Lee also advocated against the erasure of trans women from lesbian spaces. Her social media posts reflected her love of dancing, Black Pride events, Sade, and music from the ’70s and ’80s.
According to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents,, Lee is the 28th person and 23rd transgender woman whose death the outlet has reported this year, as well as the 16th trans person of color and 13th Black trans woman. The outlet says those figures already exceed its totals for all of 2025. Lee was killed about 10 weeks after Asia Williams, another Black trans woman living in Baltimore.
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