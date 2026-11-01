2026 Midterms: John Riley’s Races to Watch

For months, political prognosticators and so-called “election nerds” have looked forward to November 3, 2026, the day of the midterm elections. Based on historical trends for the sixth year of a presidency, the party occupying the White House is expected to suffer electoral losses as the political pendulum swings back. Add to the mix inflation, high gas prices, a war in Iran, and the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the mood of the country is fairly sour.

Throughout the night, as polls in various states close, analysts will try to determine how strong the backlash to the incumbent president is — prompting predictions of a “blue wave” or even a “blue tsunami.” Below are several races to watch as each hour passes, and what certain outcomes could signal about the national political environment.

Bluegrass Battle

Kentucky’s 6th District

6 p.m. EST

Beginning at 6 p.m., two states — Indiana and Kentucky — start counting their votes. The race to watch is in Kentucky’s Lexington-based 6th Congressional District, where former JAG officer and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Dembo, a Democrat, and Republican former State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, along with three minor candidates, will vie for a seat in the heart of Horse Country. President Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris by 15 points here, meaning that, in a normal year, this ancestrally Democratic district (which has shifted to the right in the Trump era) shouldn’t be close. If Dembo is running close to Alvarado as results accumulate, it could signal that it’s a good night for Democrats.

The Virginia Trio

VA-1, VA-2, VA-5

7 p.m. EST

At 7 p.m., polls close in the Commonwealth of Virginia, where Democrats tried to gerrymander their districts to offset Republican gerrymanders elsewhere. While the courts slapped down that attempt, three of the state’s congressional districts remain competitive. In Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which Trump won by just 0.2 percentage points, former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria faces a rematch against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, who unseated her in 2022.

In Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman is hoping to beat back a challenge from Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in a district trending more Democratic due to realignment in Richmond’s suburbs. And in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. John McGuire in a district stretching from Charlottesville down to Danville.

The 2nd is expected to flip, and because Virginia counts ballots fairly quickly, a close race there could portend trouble for Democrats. In a moderate wave, the 1st District, which Trump won by 4.9 percentage points, likely flips. However, if the 5th District, which Trump won by 12.3 percentage points, flips, it could be a harbinger of Republican underperformance in other states.

Look South, Young Man

South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida

7 p.m. EST

At the same time Virginia closes its polls, several other Southern states will also close theirs. Three U.S. Senate races in the Deep South — in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida — are in play this year. Democrat Jon Ossoff is favored in Georgia over U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, while Republican Ashley Moody is favored in Florida over State Rep. Angie Nixon. But the margins in each race may tell us whether Democrats are having a good night or Republicans have retained their usual edge in the nation’s most conservative region.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Darline Graham is locked in a tight race with Democrat Annie Andrews, according to polling. Graham should be favored, but if Andrews is making it a race, it could be a long night for Republicans.

At the House level, results from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District should indicate whether Democrats are competitive in districts that Trump won by double digits.

Meanwhile, in Florida, we’ll see how strong the GOP’s gerrymander, approved during a mid-decade redistricting session, is: Will Republicans romp to victory, or will Democrats make a stand in the state’s 9th, 14th and 22nd Congressional Districts, where incumbents Darren Soto and Kathy Castor and political newcomer Pia Dandiya are running in previously Democratic districts that have taken on significant numbers of Republican voters?

Tar Heel Tango

North Carolina

7:30 p.m. EST

For months, Democrats have had their eye on North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat and managed to convince a top-tier recruit, former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, to run. Polls show Cooper with a sizable lead over Republican nominee Michael Whatley, but the final margin may tell us something about the overall atmosphere on Election Night. If Cooper is having an especially good night, there may be some softening of Republican support in the state’s congressional districts. The 1st and 11th Congressional Districts are considered tossups, but decisive Democratic wins in either, or unexpectedly close races in at least five other “safe” Republican districts, could indicate a “blue wave” boosting Democrats. Whether such a wave is national in scope or limited to the Tar Heel State would be unclear unless we start seeing similar results from other states.

Brawling Buckeyes

Ohio

7:30 p.m. EST

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, a Republican appointee (with a “very powerful ass,” according to President Trump), faces off against former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, in a special election to fill the final two years of Vice President JD Vance’s original six-year term. The seat is a must-win if Democrats are to gain control of Congress’s upper chamber. President Trump won the state by 11.2 percentage points in 2024, but Brown lost his old seat (now occupied by Sen. Bernie Moreno) by only 3.6 points.

Several U.S. House races are expected to be competitive, including those in the 1st, 7th, 10th, 13th, and 15th Congressional Districts. Other races of note for LGBTQ voters include Ohio’s gubernatorial race between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s bid for a 23rd term in the state’s Toledo-based 9th Congressional District. Both Acton and Kaptur have expressed opposition to transgender athletes in women’s sports, with Kaptur also supporting a “forced outing” bill requiring teachers to report students’ gender-nonconforming or transgender status to their parents. She is seeking to appeal to independents in a district that Trump won by 10.6 percentage points in 2024.

Acela Corridor Pile-Up

Pennsylvania and New Jersey

8 p.m. EST

As polls close on the Democratic-leaning East Coast, Democrats need to start winning seats en masse if they are to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives. States along the Amtrak “Acela corridor” stretching from Boston to Baltimore (with the exception of New York, where polls close an hour later) should begin reporting, and Democrats should be winning the lion’s share of the vote.

Key races to watch are Pennsylvania’s 1st, 7th, 8th, and 10th Congressional Districts, all swing districts currently represented by Republicans, and New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, which Trump narrowly won. Early voting statistics from the Garden State indicate that Democrats are, thus far, dramatically outpacing the numbers they racked up during 2025’s off-year election, when Gov. Mikie Sherrill won in a 14-point landslide.

If Republicans are disenchanted and stay home, or turnout continues to favor Democrats, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew — who was not expected to face a close race this year — could be in trouble in his South Jersey-based 2nd Congressional District.

Slow-Counting State

Michigan

8-9 p.m. EST

One of the races attracting the most attention is Michigan’s open U.S. Senate contest between progressive firebrand Abdul El-Sayed and former Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. El-Sayed has struggled to gain support among loyal Democratic constituencies since narrowly winning the primary over U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in August. He has also rankled the political establishment with his views on Israel’s relationship with the United States and the Israeli government’s military actions in Gaza.

If the race is as tight as polls suggest and mail-in ballots are counted later, there may be a “red mirage,” with Rogers seemingly in the lead for most of the night. But that could change as mail-in votes — which typically skew Democratic — are counted. U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin was the beneficiary of such a lead change against Rogers in 2024.

Besides the Senate race, the governor’s race between Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican U.S. Rep. John James, along with contests in the state’s 4th, 7th, and 10th Congressional Districts, could provide some election night intrigue.

The Talarico Test

Texas

8-9 p.m. EST

Texas Democratic State Rep. James Talarico has to be considered the undisputed darling of the political press and “Election Twitter” users (yes, I know it’s called X now) for the 2026 election, as he faces off against anti-LGBTQ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who knocked off incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen won reelection in 1988 while also appearing on the ticket as Michael Dukakis’ vice presidential running mate.

Every few years, Democrats insist they’ve found the right candidate to bring the Texas Democratic Party back to relevance, only to fall heartbreakingly short. However, President Trump’s negative net approval rating, high gas and grocery prices, and questions about Paxton’s character (he was impeached by his fellow Texas Republicans in the State House of Representatives) may be providing a rare opportunity for Democrats to win the seat.

Beyond the Senate race, Texas was one of the first states to embark on a mid-decade redistricting tear, hoping to wrest control of at least five congressional districts from Democrats. But that strategy, based on the assumption that Latino gains for President Trump in 2024 made those voters a permanent part of the Republican coalition, may be backfiring, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.

Keep an eye on the performances of down-ticket Democrats like U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in the 28th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in the 34th District, Tejano music star Bobby Pulido in the 15th District, and sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia in the 35th District for an indication of how well Democrats up and down the ticket may be faring among Latino voters.

Battle for the Heartland

Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado

9 p.m. EST

At 9 p.m. EST, attention turns to the heartland, where polls close in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas — all home to competitive U.S. Senate races. Trump won three of those states by double digits over Kamala Harris. To win control of the Senate, Democrats will likely need to win at least two of those races. Key House races to watch include Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which voted for Harris in the presidential race but has been represented by a Republican for decades, and Iowa’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Districts, which had historically been considered swing districts before Trump’s arrival on the political scene.

Another state to watch is Colorado, where Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, running for reelection, and Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, running for governor, are expected to romp to victory over their Republican opponents. In this Democratic-leaning state, any erosion of Republican support could endanger the GOP-held 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 8th Congressional Districts if Weiser and Hickenlooper have long coattails.

West Coast Wrap-Up

California

11 p.m. EST

Along with Utah, where Democrats are slated to pick up a seat in the Salt Lake City metro area, California was one of the rare states where Democrats came out ahead in redistricting, albeit temporarily. It’s also the state where the party can make the most gains as it hopes to reach that magical number of 218 seats. The governor’s race pits former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose campaign has been criticized as lackluster, against British-born political commentator Steve Hilton, whose AI-generated ads have cast the state as a lawless, crime-ridden wasteland populated by drug addicts and homeless individuals — all the fault of 16 years of unbroken Democratic rule, he claims. While Becerra is favored, a tighter margin could give a down-ticket boost to congressional Republicans, who are largely on the ropes and expected to lose five seats — the state’s 1st, 6th, 22nd, 38th, and 48th Congressional Districts — this cycle. But it remains unclear whether a stronger-than-expected showing by Hilton would signal a rightward shift nationally or a backlash confined to California against outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Beyond the Golden State, two other Democrats — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Washington U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, representing the state’s Vancouver-based, Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District — face difficult reelection battles. While West Coast states typically take days or even weeks to count ballots because of widespread mail-in voting, a “blue wave” should leave the outcomes of most races fairly clear. If many more races remain competitive, that could speak to Democratic underperformance, which could trigger accusations of “election rigging” from Trump and MAGA loyalists.

And finally, there’s the mess that is Alaska. But we’ll save that for another time.

John Riley, for whom politics is a passion, is Metro Weekly’s Senior Editor and chief newshound. Follow him on X at @jrileymw.