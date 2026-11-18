Barcelona, Spain, has won the right to host WorldPride 2030, beating out Bangkok, Thailand, for the chance to organize the international LGBTQ event.

InterPride, the international umbrella organization that oversees bids from cities seeking to host future WorldPride events, made the announcement on November 12 after its annual meeting in Phuket, Thailand.

Pride Barcelona, which led the city’s bid with support from the Barcelona City Council, the Catalan regional government, Spain’s Equality Ministry, and more than 40 LGBTQ organizations, celebrated the decision.

“This is not only a victory for a city,” the organization said in a statement. “It is the beginning of a new chapter to keep defending human rights, strengthening our global movement, and building a WorldPride that leaves a lasting legacy.”

The festival will run from June 28 to July 28, 2030, with a human rights conference as its central event. A detailed schedule has yet to be confirmed. WorldPride 2030 will host three marches — local, European, and international — alongside various celebrations and festivals, reports Catalan News.

The overall theme for WorldPride 2030 is “Let’s Think, Let’s Answer, Let’s Change.”

Rather than focusing solely on parties and entertainment, organizers emphasized the importance of defending human rights, making events accessible, showing international solidarity — particularly with people who live in countries where homosexuality is criminalized or where anti-LGBTQ discrimination is rampant — and creating a lasting legacy for LGBTQ communities.

It was that emphasis — casting Barcelona as a defender of LGBTQ and human rights — that swung support toward Barcelona over Bangkok, according to Barcelona Secreta. During the presentation of the city’s bid, Javier Rodriguez, the Barcelona City Council’s LGBTQ policy commissioner, reportedly said, “World Pride is not just a global event, but also a defense of rights. We must send a very firm message: they shall not pass.”

The selection of Barcelona as host city has additional significance for Spain’s LGBTQ community, with 2030 marking 25 years since Spain became the third country in the world to legalize same-sex nuptials. Barcelona also has a long history of pro-LGBTQ activism, dating back to 1977, when the Front d’Alliberament Gai de Catalunya (FAGC), one of the country’s pioneering gay rights organizations, organized Spain’s first demonstration advocating for LGBTQ equality, reports Attitude.

Barcelona becomes the latest city chosen to host WorldPride festivities, following Sydney in 2023, Washington, D.C., in 2025, and Amsterdam in 2026. The next edition of the event will take place in 2028 in Cape Town, South Africa, marking the first time an African city will host the international event.

Spain previously hosted WorldPride in 2017, when the capital city of Madrid was chosen to host that year’s celebration.