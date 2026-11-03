Girls’ Cross-Country Runners Refuse to Race Over Trans Teammate

About half the girls on a high school cross-country team in Southwest Washington refused to race in protest of a transgender teammate. The October 13 walk-off at Camas High School went viral as state voters consider banning trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. The transgender runner had competed on the boys’ team earlier in the season.

Video of the walk-off, posted online by a local anti-trans activist, spread widely through right-wing outlets and figures including former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and influencer Brandi Kruse.

The trans runner, a junior, placed 76th in a boys’ junior varsity 5,000-meter race on September 5. After joining the girls’ team, she finished second in a junior varsity race on September 26 and first in a varsity race on September 29, both at the same distance. She has since competed in three additional meets, according to Seattle NPR affiliate KUOW.

The blog “He Cheated” published the trans student’s name and documented her race results since she switched teams. The site claims transgender athletes take awards and opportunities from female athletes and advocates banning trans girls and women from female-designated sports.

Kruse also highlighted the runner’s race results and interviewed two girls from a rival high school’s team and one of their fathers, all of whom opposed the trans athlete’s participation on the girls’ team.

On October 8, the Camas School District addressed the controversy in a statement.

“We understand this topic brings a range of perspectives and emotions, and we want to clarify the District’s role and responsibilities,” district communications director Doreen McKercher wrote, acknowledging that community members “may hold differing views” on trans athletes’ eligibility for girls’ teams.

“As a Washington public school district and member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), Camas School District follows applicable state law and WIAA rules governing interscholastic athletics,” McKercher continued. “Under current WIAA rules, the Association’s eligibility requirements govern athletic participation. Washington law, including RCW 28A.642, prohibits discrimination in public schools based on gender identity and gender expression.”

The WIAA has allowed students to compete on teams aligned with their gender identity for nearly 20 years. Fewer than 10 trans athletes have participated during that time, the association told KUOW.

The controversy comes as Washington voters cast ballots on I-638, an initiative that would bar trans girls and women from female-designated sports by requiring athletes to prove they were assigned female at birth. Verification could involve genital exams, cheek swabs, or blood tests for XX chromosomes. If approved, the measure would impose one of the nation’s most stringent bans on trans athletes.

Polling from both supporters and opponents of I-638 suggests the measure is likely to pass. Supporters argue that separating teams by sex assigned at birth protects female athletes from losing awards, honors, or potential scholarships to trans competitors, whom they contend have physical advantages.

“The timing of this particular team protest seems really telling in relation to the election and Initiative 638,” John Gallagher, a former high school cross-country coach in Bellevue, told KUOW. Gallagher supports the “No Hate in Washington State Group,” which opposes the initiative.

Gallagher said he has coached trans athletes but had never encountered walk-offs or backlash over their participation.

“To me, this is a matter of some of the adults in the situation stepping in, overstepping, and telling these student athletes what they need to do in order to make a statement,” he said.