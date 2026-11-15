‘Club Kid’ Review: A Party Boy’s Hangover Is a 10-Year-Old Son

Jordan Firstman’s rambunctious Club Kid hits an endearingly old-school sweet spot, teaming Firstman as fast-living gay club promoter Peter and British newcomer Reggie Absolom as Arlo, the adorable ten-year-old kid who falls into Peter’s unreliable care.

Hollywood’s been producing successful variations on the theme of rogues redeemed by the love of a sassy moppet since the days of Charlie Chaplin. Firstman, writing and directing his first feature, updates the premise with wit and astute specificity to the 2010s-20s era of queer Bushwick parties and afters, and messy gays rolling on G in backrooms.

The emphasis is on messy. Folks are snorting lines in this movie like it’s 1986 — although we meet Peter in 2016, getting wound up at his own clearly lit party at Club Labor. He bounces through his well-cultivated scene doing every bump, tab, and hit he’s offered, responding to praise and complaints alike with a flip, “Have fun at my party.”

Firstman portrayed a similar, if even more selfish and shallow, sex-and-drug-fueled party-boy in Sebastián Silva’s excellent 2023 thriller-comedy Rotting in the Sun. There, the character was redeemed by his dogged persistence pursuing the case after his friend (Silva playing himself) mysteriously disappears.

As Peter, Firstman adds more warmth to the persona and subtracts a heap of obnoxiousness. Peter is genuine and not entirely self-absorbed — although he’s still, like most of his friends, apparently incredibly irresponsible.

Peter is high off his mind, hooking up with a guy in the darkroom at one of his parties, when he winds up, under hazy circumstances, having sex with a woman. Cut to “a decade or so later,” and mop-haired tyke Arlo, fresh from London, pops up at Peter’s spacious apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

In fact, the boy is handed off to Peter in one of the movie’s funniest scenes by Edison, a flighty family friend (played in a brilliant turn by Kirby Howell-Baptiste), who explains how Arlo is his son, and now his responsibility. Throughout the movie, Firstman and editors Taylor Levy and Sofía Subercaseaux show a strong instinct for a good range of comedy, from physical to situational.

In the midst of the dramatic turn of events in Peter’s life, Club Kid gets a lot of comic mileage, but not too much, from supporting characters like Edison; Nicky (Eldar Isgandarov), Peter’s weird, “aspiring queer philosopher” roommate; and Evelyn, the wacky downstairs neighbor played by Hollywood comedy legend Colleen Camp.

Underlying the wacky humor and druggy antics of Peter’s club kid crew, however, is the film’s hearty sentimental streak. Probably the strongest instinct Firstman shows as a filmmaker is knowing when to throw the spotlight — and a good closeup — to his well-cast co-star, Absolom, whose appealing performance as Arlo exudes the wholesome qualities we’re to believe help make Peter a better man.

According to Peter, the lad is kind and wise, and something that Peter has tried all his life to be, but Arlo just is… cool. As depicted, Arlo is a cool, likable kid, with outstanding musical taste. He loves Cocteau Twins and Massive Attack and house music, and mixing on the turntables.

Of course, the dance-heavy Club Kid soundtrack keeps a good beat going under the lovely cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra (The Invite). The smoky, strobe-lit club nights throb with alluring energy — perhaps too alluring.

Prompted by club diva pal Saffron (Saturn Risin9), Peter reluctantly lets Arlo step up to DJ a night at one of his wild late-night parties. If that seems like the sort of decision that might get Peter in trouble later, then you’re paying attention. The film’s final act, where Peter has to fight to keep Arlo, is where the film falters from contrived complications.

Cara Delevingne, mostly convincing as Peter’s more mature but still drug-addled nightlife business partner Sophie, has to play a major emotional turn in the plot that lands with all the force of a feather. And Babylon heartthrob Diego Calva is wasted in the terribly underwritten role of helpful, handsome social worker Oscar.

In the end, the time-tested formula runs a bit thin — though, again, sentiment courses through the film like a powerful wave, engendering hope that fatherhood could turn a reckless playboy into a real parent, much the way creating Club Kid has turned Firstman into a real filmmaker.

Club Kid is rated R and is playing in theaters nationwide. Visit a24films.com.