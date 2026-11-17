Chris Watts, the Colorado man serving life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is back in the headlines after the British tabloid the Daily Mail alleged that he has carried on sexual relationships with other inmates.

In August 2018, Watts strangled his wife, Shanann, and smothered their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. He buried Shanann in a shallow grave near an oil-storage site and hid the girls’ bodies inside crude-oil tanks. After initially denying any involvement in his family’s disappearance, he pleaded guilty to the murders that November and received five life sentences, three consecutive and two concurrent, without the possibility of parole.

Watts, who admitted to having an affair with a co-worker before the killings, has drawn admiring letters from women while in prison. In August, he became engaged to a 39-year-old real estate agent who moved from Ohio to be closer to him, People magazine reported. However, the Daily Mail claims he has since ended the engagement.

The Daily Mail claims that Watts, who is being held at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, has engaged in relationships with fellow male prisoners, attracting attention in particular from younger inmates. The newspaper, citing an unnamed prison employee, alleges that inmates in their 20s are especially solicitous of Watts’ attention.

“Younger guys flock to Chris,” the employee told the British newspaper. “He’s really got a hold over them, and they’ll usually do whatever he wants. … They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention. And he’s generous with his commissary, so he [gets] things for them, gifts, [or] whatever it takes for them to like him.”

“Chris can’t be alone,” Cheryln Cadle, a true-crime author who says she is a regular pen pal of Watts’, told the newspaper. “He needs constant affection and attention, and he’ll get it from whoever is available.”

The Daily Mail claims, citing a former inmate, that Watts keeps up these relationships through long handwritten letters, sometimes spending a full day with a fellow prisoner and then writing him a note to be delivered the next morning. The tabloid also claims that some of the relationships have turned physical, although it offers no independently verified evidence of sexual contact.

The prison employee also told the Daily Mail that Watts was recently separated from another male inmate over suspicions of an “inappropriate” relationship.

The tabloid reported that Watts was also disciplined in 2020 after guards found his underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil, and other personal items inside the adjoining cell of Dylan Tallman, who was released in 2021. Citing prison records, the newspaper claimed that the two men communicated for hours through an electrical outlet in the wall between their cells, which they nicknamed the “holy outlet,” before eventually being separated.

But Tallman denies that anything sexual took place, describing Watts as a “brother in spirit” with whom he collaborated on Christian devotional writings. “Chris is just super friendly, too nice for his own good being in prison,” he told the Daily Mail.

However, another former inmate, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, claimed to have had an “intimate” relationship with Watts.

“We were as close as two men can be,” the man said. “I’m not saying that nothing happened, but not everything that you probably think.” He, too, described his connection with Watts as spiritual, saying Watts often talked about religion.

The Daily Mail claims to have the names of three other inmates alleged to have had sexual liaisons with Watts, though they declined to discuss the allegations on the record. Watts declined to comment on the newspaper’s allegations, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has not publicly verified the reported sexual encounters or the recent separation.

Watts has previously been the subject of unsubstantiated rumors about his sexuality. In 2018, an unidentified man claimed in an interview on HLN’s Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield to have been in a relationship with Watts. That same year, a man named Trent Bolte said he’d had a 10-month same-sex relationship with Watts, but the FBI could not substantiate Bolte’s account, and Watts denied knowing him.