A federal appeals court has blocked the Pentagon from forcing 27 transgender service members out of the military while the Trump administration appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued the order on November 17, keeping its June 1 ruling in effect, reports The Associated Press.

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration last year, allowing the Pentagon to begin forcibly discharging transgender service members even though the legal challenge to the military ban was still working its way through the courts.

The Trump administration has argued that transgender identity is incompatible with military service, “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” and is harmful to military readiness.

In June, a three-judge panel of the appeals court voted 2-1 to uphold a March 2025 ruling by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who found that the ban was deliberately designed to exclude people from the military based on their gender identity — likely violating service members’ right to equal protection under the law.

Her ruling, a preliminary injunction blocking the Pentagon from enforcing the ban, called the policy “soaked in animus.”

The June decision bars the military from forcibly discharging the 27 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, but it does not allow new transgender recruits to enlist.

Again splitting 2-1, the panel found that the administration had failed to show how keeping the plaintiffs in uniform would cause “irreparable harm” to the government or endanger national security.

“In its motion, the government has not alleged any irreparable harm that will result from retention of the currently serving Plaintiffs, decorated service members who have ‘served honorably’ while meeting ‘all military standards during their service,'” Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the majority.

“Instead of contesting these facts, the government generically asserts that our mandate requires the military to ‘implement a policy’ that it believes ‘poses “substantial risks” to an effective national defense,'” Wilkins continued. “But the Department has never specified — before the District Court, on appeal, or now in its motion to stay — what national security ‘risks’ will follow from retaining the serving Plaintiffs.”

Wilkins also noted that the June decision is narrower in scope than the injunction the Supreme Court stayed last year.

A spokesperson for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to comment on the ruling when contacted by the AP.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said the plaintiffs are all “decorated troops who have met every standard the military sets.”

“The Trump administration asked the court to let it keep pushing these service members toward the door while it tries to get a different answer from the Supreme Court,” Minter said in a statement. “Today, the D.C. Circuit said no.”