On November 17, Grindr — the social networking, dating, and hookup app for men seeking men — rolled out Edge, a $120-a-month “premium tier” subscription that most of its users won’t be allowed to buy.

Edge’s AI-powered features are meant to help users find connections “with less effort,” Wired reported, offering personalized profile recommendations along with insights into potential compatibility and how likely a given user is to reply. Another feature, “Reconnect,” resurfaces past connections.

Edge subscribers also get a completely redesigned app, down to the icon. But sign-ups are capped at 1% of Grindr’s global monthly users — roughly 160,000 people — so being able to afford it doesn’t guarantee a spot.

In its quarterly earnings report, Grindr noted that the goal is to “deliberately [manage] the growth of the Edge community to preserve exclusivity” for “a select community” willing to pay more.

Before Edge, only 1.4 million of Grindr’s nearly 16 million monthly users paid for either of its two existing tiers, according to the company.

XTRA is an ad-free version that lets users view hundreds of the nearest profiles in the grid, use advanced search and filters to seek out specific characteristics or tags, and post daily expiring photos. Unlimited adds the ability to browse in “Incognito Mode,” see who viewed your profile, unsend messages, and see when the other person is typing.

Those tiers typically cost from $22.99 to $44.99 per month — meaning Edge costs nearly three times as much as even the priciest Unlimited plan.

Edge’s official rollout follows pilot programs in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, along with months of speculation over its cost and what sets it apart from other membership tiers. During testing, Grindr randomized prices, and some users were shown rates of $349.99 a month or more.

Critics have questioned why the new tier is so expensive. But Grindr CEO George Arison says that’s just the way the world works.

“I think we’re a capitalist society, and everything hinges on whether you can afford it or not,” he told the BBC.

Arison, who has pushed to build AI into Grindr’s features — users have to actively opt out if they don’t want their personal information used to train the company’s AI models — said Edge will be just the first of several “luxury offerings” within the app.

“Edge is not the highest price point that we are envisioning for Grindr,” he said.

He also told the BBC that Edge users’ willingness to pay more allows the company to subsidize the app for everyone else.

“It’s a choice that people make on whether they want to be on it,” he said.

But as Queerty reported, Arison has also learned that there is no ceiling on what some users will pay simply for the possibility of hooking up. This year, Grindr raised prices on its subscription tiers by about 20%, yet saw virtually none of its users cancel.

In fact, the idea of “exclusivity” may be intriguing to those whose wallets won’t feel the impact. Nearly 400,000 users — about 2.5 times the number who will actually be able to subscribe — signed up for early access to Edge within 72 hours.