With shows like Heated Rivalry, the smash-hit gay hockey romance from Crave and HBO Max, and Pluribus, Apple TV’s groundbreaking sci-fi drama with a lesbian protagonist, dominating TV ratings and the cultural conversation, the casual observer might think LGBTQ representation on the small screen is reaching new heights.

Who can blame them? Many of the most popular programs feature at least one LGBTQ character, and 75% of all queer characters now come from streaming rather than traditional cable and broadcast. However, according to GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are on TV” report, LGBTQ representation on TV dropped 25% in the past year.

So what does this mean in a broader sense? Is there some sort of mandate in which TV viewers no longer want gay people on their screens? I don’t think so. And the data backs me up. In a study by Parrot Analytics, the world’s most in-demand scripted series were full of LGBTQ representation. Among the leaders are The Boys, Stranger Things, and Hazbin Hotel, which all feature LGBTQ characters and storylines, the latter with an almost entirely LGBTQ ensemble.

But what about more traditional outlets like broadcast TV? According to the GLAAD report, the percentage of LGBTQ characters on broadcast shows stayed relatively the same as last year. Still, with fewer new broadcast shows (56 primetime premieres, down from 66), LGBTQ representation took a hit. Broadcast TV certainly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but as viewers continue to shift to streaming, the networks are making fewer shows, and fewer shows mean fewer queer characters.

Cable is a different story. It saw huge drops in queer representation over the last year. According to the GLAAD report, 45% of LGBTQ characters on cable shows will not return next season. Series cancellations, endings, or queer characters being cut from the narrative continue to plague LGBTQ-focused series.

Cable doesn’t face the same problems as broadcast, and this reduction cannot simply be linked to an overall decline in the medium. The losses also fall unevenly: of the 47 LGBTQ characters on cable, only 28% were characters of color, a 34% decrease from the prior year and the second straight year of decline.

Can streaming come to save the day? According to a Nielsen report published in July 2026, streaming makes up 48.6% of total TV usage. If LGBTQ characters are going to make a splash, this is their arena. However, streaming shows also saw a drastic drop in LGBTQ representation, a 96-character decrease from the previous year’s 372.

In good news, gender representation among LGBTQ characters has diversified. Of the 276 LGBTQ characters counted, 47% were male and 48% female, signaling that queer representation has grown beyond the stereotypical male “gay best friend” who has dominated queer storylines for decades. While streaming may not be the one solution for queer representation going forward, it has certainly elevated queer women’s voices, which were once few and far between.

While all LGBTQ identities saw reductions in representation, trans characters are at a notable low. The study found that of the 369 queer characters, only seven were transgender, a depressing drop of nearly 80%. None of those seven characters will return next season, which means any trans representation in the 2026-2027 season will need to be a brand-new addition.

Raina Deerwater, GLAAD’s associate director of entertainment research and analysis, told TheWrap that she hopes the recent blue wave in the 2026 midterm elections will signal to networks that the American people are tired of anti-trans rhetoric.

While there are many possible causes for this wave of cancellations, program saturation chief among them, it would be negligent to ignore the effects of the current political and social landscape on LGBTQ representation on TV. Perhaps networks and streamers saw the rise of far-right ideas in mainstream spaces as a mandate to remove previously liberal additions to the queer TV canon.

Will that dreadful trend continue now that Paramount Skydance has completed its massive takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery? The combined company, now called Skydance, is run by David Ellison, with backing from his father, Larry Ellison, a billionaire with a history of large donations to right-wing candidates and causes.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times in August, David Ellison defended the deal and tried to assuage any doubts about bias in Skydance programming.

“It’s the audience — the American people — who have the final say in whether a movie succeeds or fails, whether a news organization thrives or withers and therefore whether our industry succeeds or fails,” he wrote. With LGBTQ shows like Heated Rivalry and Pluribus making cultural waves, will he keep that promise, or is another agenda at play?