Can LGBTQ Voters Tip the 2026 Midterms?

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), a 22-term congresswoman representing Northwest Ohio, has released two campaign ads opposing "gender ideology" ahead of the November election.

The first ad was posted to X on September 17 by Medium Buying, a Columbus-based political advertising firm, according to the Buckeye Flame, an Ohio LGBTQ news outlet.

In the ad, Kaptur seeks to counter attacks portraying her and other Democrats as too supportive of transgender rights while redirecting voters' attention to the economy and affordability.

"We're stuck in another unnecessary war and inflation is making everything more expensive, but my opponent won't talk about all that," Kaptur says, referring to her Republican challenger, former state Rep. Derek Merrin. "He'd rather lie about my record.