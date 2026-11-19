A Maryland transgender fencer is suing the Fencing Sports Academy in Fairfax County, Virginia, and USA Fencing, the sport’s governing body, alleging they violated a Virginia law that bars businesses open to the public from discriminating on the basis of sex.

Dinay Yukich, a fencer since high school, tried out for the fencing team at Johns Hopkins University. At the time, Yukich was living as a man, but her coach told her that her long hair made her too effeminate for the men’s team, reports FOX D.C. affiliate WTTG.

Since then, Yukich has changed her driver’s license, Social Security records, and birth certificate to reflect her gender identity. In January, she tried to switch her USA Fencing membership from male to female so she could enter a competition.

But USA Fencing switched her back to “male,” citing actions by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which now requires all sports federations to ban transgender women from female events to align with President Donald Trump’s executive order recognizing only two sexes that are fixed from birth.

Yukich contacted the Fencing Sports Academy, arguing that Virginia law bars it from discriminating against her on the basis of sex and gender identity. But the academy said it had to defer to USA Fencing and refused to let her change her gender or compete as a woman.

Yukich subsequently filed a complaint with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, then sued the academy and USA Fencing in Fairfax County Circuit Court, accusing them of violating state law. In her lawsuit, she claims the academy and USA Fencing conspired to exclude her from various events. She is seeking up to $75,000 in damages.

“Virginia state law is clear that businesses and events that are open to the public cannot post, publish, or circulate a policy that says someone is not welcome because of who they are,” Susie Cirill, an attorney for Yukich, told WTTG. “So these bans in sports, these flat-out bans of people, have the same effect of putting a sign in the window saying trans people not welcome, trans people need not apply, trans people use the back entrance, or trans people can’t sit at the lunch counter.”

“The law is what it is,” Cirill told WTTG, when asked about critics who say transgender women have an unfair physiological advantage over cisgender women. “The law says if something is open to the public, you cannot exclude based on a protected class.”

USA Fencing declined to comment, citing a policy of not commenting on pending litigation, but shared a statement: “As the recognized National Governing Body for fencing in the United States, USA Fencing is required to comply with athlete eligibility standards set by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the International Fencing Federation. We do not have discretion to deviate from those requirements.”