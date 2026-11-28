The New York City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 12 to establish a permanent LGBTQ liaison within the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services.

The bill, sponsored by out gay Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island), would require the liaison to conduct outreach to LGBTQ veterans, help them obtain discharge upgrades, and connect them with programs and services, amNY reported.

The department already has an LGBTQ liaison, but the position is not permanent.

The bill was one of several measures the Council passed to support current and former service members. Others included a bill exempting the primary residences of permanently disabled veterans from property taxes and special district charges, and one requiring the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development to verify that applicants receiving a veterans’ preference for Mitchell-Lama housing are, in fact, veterans.

The Council’s passage of the liaison bill contrasts with the Trump administration’s treatment of LGBTQ service members. The administration has moved to forcibly discharge transgender troops and bar out trans people from joining the Armed Forces.

Gay, lesbian, and bisexual veterans have also been affected by the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which barred them from serving openly. Although the policy was repealed in 2011, many people discharged under it have been unable to access services or benefits they earned.

In a written statement, Carr said thousands of veterans denied honorable discharges under the policy have been unable to receive those benefits. His bill, he said, ensures “there is a dedicated liaison whose main mission would be to assist them with getting reviews of their status to upgrade their discharges and to connect them with the assistance they need.”

He added: “These patriots who served our country deserve nothing less.”

The bill comes after the Trump administration announced this summer that it was eliminating the LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator program, which was established in 2016 to address the elevated health risks facing LGBTQ veterans and help them find competent, inclusive care.

That move followed a June memo from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) ordering VA facilities to adhere to President Donald Trump’s executive orders eliminating DEI programs and refusing to recognize transgender identity as valid.

Last year, the Trump administration forced the VA to rescind its own directives establishing health care standards for transgender and intersex veterans and barred the agency from referring transgender veterans to private providers of gender-affirming care.

The bill drew praise from City Council Speaker Julie Menin (D-Manhattan) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is expected to sign it into law.

“At a time when the federal government has abandoned its responsibility to LGBTQIA+ veterans, our city will stand with them,” Mamdani told Gay City News. “I am proud to support this legislation, which recognizes their service and helps ensure that every veteran receives the dignity they deserve.”

Menin called the bill a “significant step towards our overall goal of ensuring veterans can live in the five boroughs with the dignity and respect they have earned.”

Kristen Rouse, an out veteran and founder of the now-defunct NYC Veterans Alliance, told Gay City News that making the liaison position permanent is important because it can serve as a critical resource for veterans.

“Whether it’s, ‘Hey, come to us and make sure you fulfill your VA claim and take advantage of all benefits you can possibly take advantage of,’ or ‘Be connected with New York City-specific programs,’ it’s important to have the position to let the community know that we have somebody specific that we can go to,” Rouse said.