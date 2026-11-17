Ruby Corado, the former transgender activist who pleaded guilty to wire fraud for misappropriating COVID relief funds granted to her nonprofit, Casa Ruby, is seeking early release from prison.

Corado, 56, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, in January for transferring $200,000 to personal offshore bank accounts in her native El Salvador, held under her birth name. The money was transferred under the guise of opening an overseas branch of Casa Ruby to provide direct services to LGBTQ homeless youth, transgender and nonbinary individuals, and LGBTQ victims of violence.

At the time of sentencing, Corado was also ordered to pay back the full $956,215 that Casa Ruby had received through the federal COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs in 2020. The $200,000 she transferred came from that pool of money.

But Corado’s lawyers claim that she has been the victim of repeated sexual assaults while being housed in a male prison. As reported by CBS affiliate WUSA, Corado’s legal team has argued that she is experiencing serious mental and physical health concerns, and has been unable to obtain adequate protection, despite repeated transfers and investigations.

In a motion filed on November 13 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Corado’s lawyers claim she has been sexually assaulted or raped at least 31 times in various prisons in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas since being placed in the Bureau of Prisons’ custody following her sentencing. The filing claims the assaults occurred both in general population and in Special Housing Units, which are used to isolate prisoners.

Corado’s lawyers say the Bureau of Prisons repeatedly determined that she was at elevated risk of sexual victimization. However, investigations into her complaints were often classified as “unsubstantiated.”

Moreover, Corado’s legal team claims that neither transfers between prisons and housing units nor protective housing stopped the abuse from recurring, and that Corado has not reported every one of her sexual assaults because she has been threatened as “a snitch.”

“She has learned it is better to stay silent than to report when the outcome is the same: nothing can be done to protect her and speaking up leads to threats of retaliation,” the motion reads.

The motion also takes issue with Corado being housed in men’s units, arguing that her placement there increased the likelihood of assault. Beyond the assaults, her lawyers say Corado suffers from depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation — all of which have been exacerbated by her inability to obtain gender-affirming treatments, such as her hormone regimen, while in custody.

“Ms. Corado recognizes that this Court was unwilling to ‘assume from the get-go’ at sentencing that she would face ‘sexual assaults or other violence’ in BOP custody as a transgender woman in a male prison … but, having now been repeatedly violently raped, sexually assaulted, and threatened while in prison, she respectfully asks this Court to order her release,” the motion says.

“Her release is especially important given that Ms. Corado has been denied essential components of her hormone therapy regimen and social accommodations for her gender dysphoria since her incarceration and the Department of Justice is determined to end the provision of such care to transgender inmates altogether,” the motion continues. Combined with Corado’s deteriorating mental health, other health conditions, and rehabilitation, the motion argues, “these bases are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce her sentence to time served.”

Her legal team also argues that Corado presents a “minimum risk” of recidivism, or reoffending, if released, according to assessments by the Bureau of Prisons. They say she has completed what limited programming she has been able to access, has accumulated earned-time credits, and has maintained community and family ties, including with her spouse, Shannon Wilkins.

Corado’s sole disciplinary incident while in custody, the motion notes, was having an MP3 player with an SD card in her cell, which prison officials classified as “possession … of a hazardous tool.” The prison commissary sells the players, but without SD cards. Typically, that designation is reserved for tools “most likely to be used in an escape or escape attempt or to serve as weapons capable of doing serious bodily harm to others; or those hazardous to institutional security or personal safety.”

Her lawyers argue that the Bureau of Prisons should have simply charged her with the lesser offense of possessing a “nonhazardous tool, equipment, supplies, or other nonhazardous contraband.”

Regardless of whether she is released early or serves out her full sentence, Corado is at risk of being deported back to El Salvador, despite being a legal permanent resident.

“Whether she remains in the U.S. or is deported to El Salvador, she indicated that she intends to check herself into a mental health facility upon her release to process the experiences she has endured in prison, because she has bottled it up to survive inside,” the motion concludes.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is expected to rule on the motion, although it remains unclear when.