A federal judge has struck down Trump administration conditions on funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, ruling that prohibitions on the care available to transgender people living with HIV are unlawful.

Beginning in March, the Health Resources and Services Administration imposed restrictions on how Ryan White funds could be spent. HRSA, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, administers the program, which provides medical care for low-income and uninsured people living with HIV.

Those restrictions sought to align the program with President Trump’s 2025 executive order directing the U.S. government to recognize only two sexes, male and female.

To receive money, health providers had to ensure that funding would only support activities using “sex-based definitions grounded in biological reality” and not “social or medical experimentation.” Under those terms, providers were barred from acknowledging a patient’s gender identity if it differed from their sex assigned at birth, and could not use Ryan White funding to pay for gender-affirming care.

More than half of the roughly 1.2 million people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. are served by Ryan White, the country’s biggest federal safety net for people living with the virus.

In June, Lambda Legal and the global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP filed a lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts challenging the restrictions on behalf of the American Academy of HIV Medicine, the HIV Medicine Association, the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, and two health care providers.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that the restrictions were unconstitutional and conflicted with the Ryan White program’s statutory mandate to provide comprehensive medical services to people with HIV. Historically, that mandate has been interpreted to include hormone therapy for transgender people covered by the program.

The plaintiffs also argued that the Trump administration abandoned longstanding policy without a reasoned explanation, and that the conditions force providers to adopt the government’s views on transgender identity and discriminate against transgender people, violating free speech and due process protections under the First and Fifth Amendments.

U.S. District Judge William Young heard the case during a Sept. 23 bench trial. In a Nov. 19 ruling, Young sided with the HIV medical associations and providers, finding that the conditions imposed on Ryan White funds were “arbitrary and capricious” and not in accordance with the law. Young also found that the restrictions on gender-affirming care violate constitutional free speech and due process protections, as well as the Affordable Care Act’s nondiscrimination mandate.

As a result, Young struck down the funding restrictions and blocked the Trump administration from enforcing them. That means medical providers receiving Ryan White funds can continue to acknowledge transgender patients’ gender identities and provide gender-affirming care to those living with HIV.

“The United States is a fundamentally good nation with a fundamentally good people,” Young wrote in his opinion. “It is generous, compassionate, and wonderfully diverse. It is accepting of all, and its people recognize a common heritage. It is not without problems, but is nevertheless exceptional. The Challenged Conditions here represent a dark departure from these truths. They are based in animus, loathing, and discrimination. They do not stand for justice — in fact, they defy it. They are contrary to the laws of this nation and cannot continue to stand.”

“Today’s ruling is a sweeping victory for the doctors, nurses, and patients who rely on the Ryan White Program across the country,” Jose Abrigo, senior attorney and HIV Project Director at Lambda Legal, said in a statement. “Congress built this program to follow a patient’s medical need, and the administration cannot override that by attaching discriminatory conditions to a grant.”

Bruce Packett, the executive director of the American Academy of HIV Medicine, said the ruling “lifts an impossible choice from the clinicians on the front lines” of the HIV epidemic.

“Nearly half of AAHIVM members rely on Ryan White funding, and almost 50% of those members report providing gender-affirming medical care, a core medical service under the program’s own framework,” Packett said in a statement. “Now, these clinicians no longer have to choose between federal compliance and their duty of care to their patients.”