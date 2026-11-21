Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first out transgender person elected to Congress, has won a seat on House Democrats’ leadership team for the incoming majority.

McBride won one of three co-chair seats on the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, which shapes the caucus’s messaging, in a competitive race. She and fellow co-chairs Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) will serve under Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), who was re-elected committee chair without opposition.

“It’s official: I’ve been elected to one of the ten caucus-wide leadership positions for the incoming House Democratic Majority!” McBride wrote in a post on X.

“I’m so grateful to my colleagues for placing their faith in me to serve as a Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chair to help lead our caucus’ messaging in the majority. Our party stands ready to lower costs, end the war in Iran, combat corruption, and build a government that works for everyone — and we’ll do it by working together,” she added.

Other members of the leadership team include presumptive Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), presumptive Majority Leader Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and presumptive Majority Whip Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.). Clark and Aguilar ran unopposed. Jeffries, who faced no formal challenge, won the nomination for speaker by a 251-11 margin.

Also elected to leadership posts were Assistant Speaker Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Democratic Caucus Chair Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), and Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.). Neguse and Lieu faced no opposition, while Underwood defeated Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), a longtime LGBTQ ally with a transgender brother and a gender-nonconforming sibling, by a vote of 143-118.

With some races still uncalled, Democrats are expected to hold 260 of the House’s 435 seats, as well as four of the six seats for nonvoting delegates, who caucus with the major parties and can vote on amendments to bills and on legislation in committees.

Four incoming freshmen also landed leadership roles: Reps.-elect Daniel Biss (D-Ill.) and Jessica Killin (D-Colo.) were named to the Steering and Policy Committee, while Christina Bohannan (D-Iowa) and Jasmine Clark (D-Ga.) will serve as formal liaisons between the freshman class and House Democratic leadership.