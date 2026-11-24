After the most chaotic entry I’ve ever seen or experienced at Capital One Arena — currently undergoing shape-shifting exterior reconstruction — I made it twenty minutes late to my seat for Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life 50th Anniversary Tour.

Already at his grand piano, Wonder was wrist-deep into “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” the first track on Songs in the Key of Life, his classic, Grammy-winning 1976 double album we were all there to celebrate.

Turns out, fifty years haven’t dimmed the light of truth in those songs one bit. Love’s in need indeed today, and it definitely was at Cap One Arena Monday night.

Fortunately, Wonder and his stacked band and backup singers filled the place abundantly, performing the album from the first track to the last, including the four tunes off A Something’s Extra, the EP that came with the album.

A big part of that love flowed through the generosity Wonder, a consummate musician, showed his band. Led by music director (and keyboard legend) Greg Phillinganes, the outfit comprised a nice-sized string section, horn section, and percussion section, accompanied by four backup singers, and seemingly everyone was granted a moment to shine solo, beyond gelling as a unit.

The crack musicianship on display was no less a pleasure than it was simply to hear thrilling live renditions of songs we all have lived with collectively for half a century.

No doubt, every song on Songs in the Key of Life is somebody’s favorite Stevie song. Folks have grown up with these songs, gotten high to them, gotten married to them, raised their kids on them, or raised hell to them on the dance floor.

For the tour, Wonder and his crew have added some fresh elements to the familiar — like calling his dishy son Mandla Morris to the stage to trade verses on “Have a Talk with God,” or replacing the synthesized strings on the recorded version of “Village Ghetto Land” with lush live strings.

Familiarity, of course, has its virtues. The one-two punch of a swingin’ “Sir Duke” and rockin’ “I Wish” had the whole arena up and dancing like it was a backyard barbecue. And “Knocks Me Off My Feet” was just one of several songs the crowd turned into a sing-along.

We tried with “Overjoyed” and “I Was Made to Love Her,” but the Maestro cut those short. With one exception to close the show, Wonder, gregarious and playful throughout the night, only offered snippets of those songs that don’t appear on the featured LP.

We got a taste of Herbie Hancock’s “Watermelon Man” and a few fun licks of “Billie Jean,” but the show, split into two acts over three hours, stayed focused on Songs in the Key of Life. Wonder, on the other hand, did occasionally break up the track list with a good joke or two, like declaring, after he’d changed from his silver suit jacket into a snazzy, piano-key-emblazoned bomber, “I look so good I can see myself.”

He sounded good, too, although his 76 years have caught up to his distinctive voice. (Good Lord, he was just 26 when he wrote and recorded this masterpiece, not to mention the ones that preceded it!) Wonder’s soulful delivery still carried, as in his smooth vocal runs to finish “Joy Inside My Tears,” or his clear and powerful tone duetting with harpist Brandee Younger on “If It’s Magic.”

It was magic to see and hear Wonder, bouncing along with his band and thousands of fans to “Isn’t She Lovely,” an ode to his first child, daughter Aisha Morris. Now Aisha, whose infant giggles can be heard on the original record, is onstage beside him, a songstress providing backup to the soundtrack of her life and ours.

The artist acknowledged all nine of his children, and two stepchildren, before also bringing out young daughter Zaiah to perform a sweet “Imagine,” accompanied by her dad at the piano. The song’s sentiments suited the warm, generous atmosphere Wonder and his music engendered.

It felt like “a special night,” in the words of D.C. native Dave Chappelle, a guest in attendance who hopped onstage for the finale — but not without a tiny bit of playful controversy.

“Dave, do I smell a cigarette on you?” Wonder asked the comedian.

“No, that’s weed,” Chappelle replied, happily jumping in with the backup singers as Stevie and the band played us out with “Superstition.”

Songs in the Key of Life 50th Anniversary Tour wraps up with one more show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 19 (Detroit shows Dec. 8-9 have been canceled). Visit www.livenation.com.