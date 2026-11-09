‘The Divine Tragedy’ Review: Gay Brothers, Bad Habits

Blessedly free of any epic catastrophes, The Divine Tragedy is rather a lighthearted, Mexico City-set sex dramedy, with a few dark, despairing passages.

Writer-director Sergio Tovar Verlarde (4 Moons) tries to have it both ways, balancing frolicsome gay sexcapades with a moralizing tale of heavy consequences for taking the licentious liberation too far. Its opening scene of two guys sniffing poppers before diving into a naked, sweaty hookup aptly sets the tone for a film aiming to titillate before eventually punishing its promiscuous lead for his many excesses.

It seems mixing clubbing and casual sex (and the occasional party drug) can only lead to compulsive crashouts, as far as filmmakers are concerned. Either you’re a shy romantic, or a “junkie slut,” as someone describes the film’s free-loving protagonist Roy (Pablo Gómez).

In the running sub-genre of queer films depicting party boys who party too hard, Roy distinguishes himself with his sheer appetite for one-on-one and group encounters. He is as insatiably horny as his older half-brother Cristián (Artús Chávez) is utterly uptight.

The film contrasts the gay brothers’ conduct and lifestyles by throwing them together as odd-couple roommates after Cristián’s husband of 24 years, Carlos (Rosendo Gázpel), suddenly demands a separation. Of course, Gen Z hedonist Roy and prim and proper elder-Millennial Cristián get off to a rough start as roomies. Yet their sibling friction and affection form the film’s backbone, as both spin off into their own subplots.

Self-proclaimed free spirit Roy falls for hot new neighbor Esteban (Christian Ramos, in a stiff but appealing turn), while Cristián stubbornly holds out for his estranged hubby to have a change of heart.

Thinly drawn, though they may be, the characters generate compelling tension, thanks to the believable rapport between Gómez and Chávez portraying bros who have the same dad but otherwise grew up separately. Verlarde, who co-wrote with Orlando Manrique, trusts the audience to decipher Roy and Cristián’s odd family dynamics without spelling out all the details of their family’s history.

The film also endears with its cast of quirky side characters, from Roy’s daydreaming ex-roommate Jacobito (Eduardo España), to their clairvoyant pal Rosita (Helena Puig). They’re a free-thinking, non-judgmental crew of queer friends, with the notable exception of Cristián, who, unsurprisingly, judges Roy for being too free-spirited.

Once the two agree to help each other out — Roy to clean up his act, lest he sabotage his budding romance with Esteban, and Cristián to dive into single life with zest and an updated Grindr profile — the film clicks into a formula of foregone conclusions. Virtuousness is rewarded, while lasciviousness brings suffering.

There’s zero subtlety to the depiction of Roy’s trajectory down a dangerous path, and the comedy doesn’t hit consistently enough to compensate for the heavy-handed lesson learning. Cristián and Carlos arguing over who gets custody of their piece of signed Madonna memorabilia is about as funny as it gets.

Roy and Esteban’s up-and-down romance is more affecting, their attraction fueling the film’s most sensual scene, when part-time barber Roy gives Esteban an ultra-attentive home haircut. Even the movie’s consistent bad lighting and poor sound can’t sink the potent atmosphere of lust and youthful abandon. Yes, Roy takes his thirst for pleasure way too far, but he has a really good time on his way down before he hits bottom.

★★☆☆☆

The Divine Tragedy is available via VOD, digital platforms, and on DVD. Visit cinephobiareleasing.com.