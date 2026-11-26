Alan Cumming brought 22 everyday Americans to Ardross Castle for The Traitors: New Blood on NBC and Peacock. All season, Faithfuls hunted Traitors, alliances crumbled, and one theory about fruit refused to die.

Metro Weekly’s Warren Rogers recapped every twist. Start at the premiere to relive the season from the first roundtable, or skip ahead to the finale.

Every Traitors: New Blood Recap

SPOILER ALERT: Who Won The Traitors: New Blood?

⚠️ STOP HERE if you haven’t watched the finale. Scroll past the photo to find out who won. ⚠️

Traitor Shane Beatty won the season and its $264,300 prize. Fellow finalists Wyatt and Abbey thought they had won, until Shane revealed he had been lying all along. Read the full story in our season finale recap.

More on Alan Cumming

Off the castle grounds, Cumming earned raves for a powerful queer drama. Read our review: Tip Toe Review: Alan Cumming Shines in a Powerful Queer Drama.