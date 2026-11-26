Alan Cumming brought 22 everyday Americans to Ardross Castle for The Traitors: New Blood on NBC and Peacock. All season, Faithfuls hunted Traitors, alliances crumbled, and one theory about fruit refused to die.
Metro Weekly’s Warren Rogers recapped every twist. Start at the premiere to relive the season from the first roundtable, or skip ahead to the finale.
⚠️ STOP HERE if you haven’t watched the finale. Scroll past the photo to find out who won. ⚠️
Traitor Shane Beatty won the season and its $264,300 prize. Fellow finalists Wyatt and Abbey thought they had won, until Shane revealed he had been lying all along. Read the full story in our season finale recap.
Catching up? Find every 'The Traitors: New Blood' recap in one place.
Spoiler Alert: This recap reveals events from Episode 6 of The Traitors: New Blood.
We'd previously left the Scottish Highlands with three Faithfuls and a Traitor buried in shallow but deadly graves. Between Niyyah, Mark, and Clyde, someone caught Joe's "poison apple" and, before Alan can announce to the living which underground Faithful will be leaving their ranks, Joe decides he'd rather let the victim know himself.
He tells Niyyah her fate, ashamed of this choice. I have a feeling he really wanted to get Mark out, but alas, this so-called "murder of necessity" ends with Tomica's number one ally on the chopping block. This is sure to test the bonds of the Traitors who, at this point, have had a shocking lack of internal drama. Niyyah clocks this obvious attempt at Joe clearing his conscience, and it's especially regrettable to see her go, considering she didn't even catch the apple on her first try.
Catching up? Find every 'The Traitors: New Blood' recap in one place.
Spoiler Alert: This recap reveals events from Episode 7 of The Traitors: New Blood.
Niyyah has been murdered in plain sight, and still not a single Traitor has been discovered by this bumbling class of Faithfuls. Is tonight the night when Victor's "fruitgate" theory will finally make landfall? Let's just say my expectations for this crew are very low.
The heat is on for both Joe and Tomica, and despite Tomica's vicious case of "Victor-itus," the Traitors make the smart decision to stir confusion amongst the contestants. Mark becomes the turret's next victim, much to the horror of the Faithful, who compare Mark's fate to the death of the family dog. Maybe my bias as a cat person is showing, but that doesn't seem to be the nicest analogy to make.
Catching up? Find every 'The Traitors: New Blood' recap in one place.
Spoiler Alert:This recap reveals events from Episode 9 of The Traitors: New Blood.
At the end of last week’s episode, the castle is in high spirits. The Faithful have finally pulled their heads out of the sand, and Tomica has become the first Traitor banished this season. Is it a coincidence that all it took was the murder of Abby L? I guess we’ll never know. But this is The Traitors, and peace never lasts long within these walls.
Alan hosts a Highland Feast, and the players take turns sharing why they chose to play. Abby B and Kriste bond as mothers, and Ben admits that he’s never felt so accepted by a group of straight men before. Personally, I’m here for the lying and the backstabbing, but I suppose a feel-good segment every so often isn’t going to kill anybody. Or is it?
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