LGBTQ Sports League Member Killed in Vida Fitness Shooting

Dr. Matt Lambert, a disgruntled condo owner who had sued his building’s management, shot and killed James Stuart inside Vida Fitness, the gay-owned gym in the Metropole near 15th and P streets NW, on November 12, then opened fire on the street below, wounding five people.

Stuart, 46, the Metropole’s building manager with EJF Real Estate Services and a 15-year member of Vida Fitness, was well known in D.C.’s LGBTQ community through local sports leagues, including dodgeball and kickball.

After leaving the gym, Lambert, 55, barricaded himself in his seventh-floor condo and fired at passersby from his balcony, reports The Washington Post.

A woman who was shot in the head was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, reports NBC affiliate WRC-TV.

Another woman was shot in the arm and taken to Howard University Hospital, as were two construction workers, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

On November 13, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that it had identified a fifth victim, a woman who suffered a graze wound from a bullet and treated it herself rather than go to the hospital.

Barricaded in his condo, Lambert fired through his door while talking with emergency responders, interim MPD Chief Jeffrey Carroll told reporters at a midmorning news briefing. Later, as police spoke with him, Lambert broke the gas line in his fireplace and started a fire, which was put out, Carroll said.

Officers then heard a single gunshot, and Lambert stopped responding. When they forced their way into the condo, they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and emergency responders pronounced him dead. Inside, police found a shotgun, a rifle, and a handgun, all used in the shooting and none registered to Lambert in D.C.

For about a year, Lambert had feuded with the Metropole’s management over conditions he said had made his unit unlivable, reports the Post. Charelle Ferguson, a building manager, said that when she called Lambert after the shooting to check on him, as she was doing with other residents, he told her he was tired of the mold and water damage in his unit.

He had bought the 1,200-square-foot penthouse for $1.095 million in 2016, according to D.C. tax records cited by WRC-TV, and tried unsuccessfully to sell it for $1.275 million in 2021, online listings show.

Last year, he sued the Metropole’s condo association, alleging that mold, moisture, and water problems had kept him out of the penthouse since 2024 and had cost him more than $100,000. The case was still pending, with mediation scheduled for March. Carroll said police believe the shooting was related to the dispute.

On an X account called OfMiceandMold, Lambert appeared to air his grievances, posting about 200 times over the past year. His final post, minutes before the shooting, read: “My manifesto is an engineering report.”

Vida emailed a statement to its members after the shooting.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life at our VIDA Fitness Logan Circle location earlier today. Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the individual who lost their life, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy,” the statement read, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.

“We are also deeply concerned for our members and employees who experienced this traumatic event,” the email continued. “The safety and well-being of our VIDA community remain our highest priorities, and we are focused on providing care and support to those affected.”

The email said the Logan Circle location will remain closed “until further notice” and that members can use Vida’s five other locations in the D.C. area.

“VIDA is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors,” the email added. “We take that responsibility seriously and will carefully evaluate the steps necessary to support our members and employees moving forward. We respectfully ask that the privacy of those affected be honored during this difficult time.”

About 50 people gathered in Logan Circle on the evening of November 12 for a vigil honoring the victims, DC News Now reported. Attendees left flowers and handwritten notes of condolence outside the gym.

“I think in this moment, our community really just wanted to be together and wanted to make sure people know they’re not alone,” D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) said at the vigil. “I think it’s also important in this moment for us to recognize as a neighborhood that we’re still going to show up.”