Girls hoping to play winter sports at middle and high schools in Washington State have until December 3 to turn in a form, signed by a medical provider, certifying their “biological sex” under a new ban on transgender athletes.

The ban, passed by voters earlier this month as Initiative 638, takes effect that same day. It bars transgender girls from girls’ teams and requires every athlete on those teams to have a doctor or other provider verify her sex. The measure is silent on transgender boys and imposes no similar requirement on athletes trying out for boys’ teams.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), which governs school sports in the state, released the “biological sex attestation” form on November 18 as an addendum to students’ required sports physicals.

WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman told NPR affiliate KUOW that the form has been reviewed by statewide physicians’ associations, the group’s own legal teams, and the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The form requires a doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to attest, “based on [their] professional medical assessment” and on the student’s medical records, that a student seeking to play on girls’ sports teams was assigned female at birth.

Hoffman acknowledged that some students may face barriers to getting the form signed, such as not having a primary care physician, lacking the insurance to see one, or being unable to get an appointment with a medical provider before the deadline.

As a result, those students may be temporarily blocked from competing, although athletes who don’t return the form in time won’t be barred from practicing.

Justin Kesterson, the WIAA’s assistant executive director, said the organization worked to get the form out quickly “to give schools, but also the medical facilities, as much time before the deadline” as possible.

“We understand that there’s going to be a large number of kids that are going to be going out to get this information,” Kesterson said. “But to be compliant with the law as it goes into effect, this is part of the requirement.”

In a statement, the WIAA reasserted its neutrality in the fight over transgender athletes’ participation.

“Since transgender participation has become a more prominent topic in recent years, the WIAA’s message has remained consistent: the WIAA must follow state law,” the statement reads. “That commitment remains unchanged. To clear up any confusion or misunderstanding, the WIAA does not hold a political position on any measure and will not challenge I-638’s implementation. At no point has the association indicated otherwise. Once again, the WIAA must follow state law.”

A coalition led by the ACLU of Washington has filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court arguing that the ballot initiative and the eligibility requirements, including the attestation form, are unconstitutional because they discriminate against all girls, who must “prove” their sex to participate in school sports.

The plaintiffs, who include pro-LGBTQ advocacy organizations and seven parents of both transgender and cisgender girls who play sports, have asked for a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the voter-approved ban while it is challenged in the courts.

A hearing on whether to grant the injunction is scheduled for December 3 before Judge Maureen McKee, the same day the initiative takes effect and the attestation forms are due.

Seven medical organizations, led by the Washington State Medical Association, have signed onto a statement supporting the lawsuit’s request to pause the initiative and plan to file a friend-of-the-court brief.

“Without more time to develop statewide guidance, physicians and other clinicians face difficult professional and ethical questions about how to comply with the initiative’s requirements while maintaining accepted standards of care … Implementing these requirements in the middle of the school year as students prepare for winter sports creates unnecessary challenges for students, families, schools, and the overall healthcare system,” the groups said in their statement.

The medical organizations note that Initiative 638 permits three sex verification methods: genetic testing, testosterone measurement, or a visual examination of reproductive anatomy. Because the first two methods are expensive and not covered by insurance, they argue, families are likely to opt for the third, which requires their children to “expose their genitals to adult medical professionals.” Students who do not wish to do so may choose not to participate in sports at all.

Legal Voice, an advocacy group that fights gender discrimination and one of the organizations representing the plaintiffs, blasted the ban as invasive and unconstitutional.

“Think about what this law actually does: it creates an invasive surveillance process that could traumatize young girls across Washington — all in the name of discriminating against trans people,” Julia Marks, Legal Voice’s managing director, said in a statement. “Legal Voice has been fighting for equal access to athletics for all girls since our first case 50 years ago, and we’re not about to go backward in Washington.”