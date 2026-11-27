Starting next week, people in polyamorous relationships will be able to register as domestic partners in West Hollywood, California, under an ordinance the city council approved earlier this month. The law takes effect December 2.

The vote was unanimous. It does not confer the same rights as marriage or a California domestic partnership, but it does offer some legal protections for people in multi-partner relationships.

The law creates a domestic partnership registry for groups of three or more adults in romantic or otherwise committed relationships. People in such relationships — known as polycules — can file a statement with the city clerk to create an official record of their relationship, as long as it is consensual and the partners are not related by blood.

Once registered, people in multi-partner relationships gain hospital and jail visitation rights, and health care facilities and jails in West Hollywood must recognize their relationships. The law also extends tenant protections and other benefits to members of a polycule.

People who live outside West Hollywood can register, too.

Christina Fialho, an attorney and founder of Rewrite the BiLine, an advocacy group for bisexual representation in media, told the Los Angeles Times that allowing people outside city limits to register could lend legitimacy to their relationships for school pickups, hospital visits, and other situations — even if they live in places with laws that aren’t friendly to polycules.

The registry builds on an ordinance the city council passed in March that bars discrimination based on family or relationship structure. Advocates say such protections are needed because people in polycules can be denied services or face discrimination in many areas of life.

Somerville and Cambridge, Massachusetts, were the first cities to explicitly allow multi-partner relationships to register and to extend domestic partnership protections to polycules. Other cities, including Berkeley and Oakland, California; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, have banned discrimination against members of polycules based on family or relationship structure.

Megan Katz, a West Hollywood librarian who backed the registry, asked for a change to the ordinance at the meeting where it was approved, arguing that the law’s embrace of triads, foursomes, and other group relationships doesn’t reflect how she and others practice polyamory.

Katz, for example, has two children with her “nesting partner,” to whom she is married, and another partner she does not live with. She and others have argued that the law should allow people already in a registered relationship to register a second or third one, which may involve entirely different people.

Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers, one of the registry’s chief proponents, said she would pursue amendments to clarify that, beyond partnerships of three or more, people can also register multiple two-person partnerships.

“This law is just the beginning,” Fialho said. “I think it makes it possible for people to dream about a future they once thought was out of reach.”