Plan your next night out with our weekly nightlife listings, organized by day. Venue addresses, websites, and Instagram links appear below the schedule.

Listings are provided by participating venues and are subject to change. Metro Weekly makes every effort to ensure accuracy but is not responsible for errors or schedule changes. Check with venues for the latest details.

Jump to: Oct. 10 • Oct. 11 • Oct. 12 • Oct. 13 • Oct. 14 • Oct. 15 • Oct. 16 • Oct. 17 • Oct. 18 • Participating Venues

Saturday, Oct. 10

A League of Her Own Local DJs and dancing • 21+ • No Cover