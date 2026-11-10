Win Tickets to “Behind the Mask: Invisible Life – The Musical”

By The Editors of Metro Weekly on November 9, 2026
By John Riley on October 21, 2026 @JRileyMW
AIDS United has opened registration for AIDSWatch 2027, the nation's largest federal HIV advocacy conference, scheduled for March 15-17, 2027, in Washington, D.C.
The annual event brings together people living with HIV, community advocates, health and policy experts, and allies to discuss and advocate for policies and federal funding decisions that affect their communities. First-time attendees and longtime organizers alike are encouraged to share their experiences and expertise while building relationships with HIV advocacy organizations in other states.
At this year's AIDSWatch, held in March, nearly 600 advocates from 42 states and territories gathered for three days of policy education and political engagement, including meetings with nearly 250 congressional offices on Capitol Hill. The conference provided an opportunity for advocates to lobby lawmakers on their priorities in combating and preventing the spread of HIV.
By Randy Shulman on October 15, 2026 @RandyShulman
Here's what's happening at D.C.'s LGBTQ bars from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 -- including DJs, drag, happy hours, and the onset of the year's Halloween parties.
Listings are provided by participating venues and are subject to change. Metro Weekly makes every effort to ensure accuracy but is not responsible for errors or schedule changes. Check with venues for the latest details.
Jump to: Saturday, Oct. 17 • Sunday, Oct. 18 • Monday, Oct. 19 • Tuesday, Oct. 20 • Wednesday, Oct. 21 • Thursday, Oct. 22 • Friday, Oct. 23 • Saturday, Oct. 24 • Sunday, Oct. 25 • Participating Venues
By Randy Shulman on October 3, 2026 @RandyShulman
Plan your next night out with our weekly nightlife listings, organized by day. Venue addresses, websites, and Instagram links appear below the schedule.
Listings are provided by participating venues and are subject to change. Metro Weekly makes every effort to ensure accuracy but is not responsible for errors or schedule changes. Check with venues for the latest details.
Jump to: Oct. 3 • Oct. 4 • Oct. 5 • Oct. 6 • Oct. 7 • Oct. 8 • Oct. 9 • Oct. 10 • Participating VenuesSaturday, Oct. 3
A League of Her Own Local DJs and dancing • 21+ • No Cover
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2025 Jansi LLC.