Win Tickets to “Behind the Mask: Invisible Life – The Musical”

AIDS United has opened registration for AIDSWatch 2027, the nation's largest federal HIV advocacy conference, scheduled for March 15-17, 2027, in Washington, D.C.

The annual event brings together people living with HIV, community advocates, health and policy experts, and allies to discuss and advocate for policies and federal funding decisions that affect their communities. First-time attendees and longtime organizers alike are encouraged to share their experiences and expertise while building relationships with HIV advocacy organizations in other states.

At this year's AIDSWatch, held in March, nearly 600 advocates from 42 states and territories gathered for three days of policy education and political engagement, including meetings with nearly 250 congressional offices on Capitol Hill. The conference provided an opportunity for advocates to lobby lawmakers on their priorities in combating and preventing the spread of HIV.