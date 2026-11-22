In the wake of Crave’s sensational gay sports drama Heated Rivalry, the Canadian streaming and linear TV network had big shoes to fill with its next original series. What it delivered was a dark and sexy adaptation of Kat Sandler’s 2019 stage play Yaga, a small-town mystery in which a wealthy young man goes missing and the Slavic legend of Baba Yaga looms over the fictional coastal community of Whittock.

When Henry Park (Hudson Williams), heir to the wealthy Park fishing dynasty, is reported missing, the case falls to Detective Fran Carson (Clark Backo) and Charlie Rapp (Noah Reid), a private investigator hired by the Park family. What unravels in the eight-episode series is a twisted story of mistaken identity, small-town sexual politics, and the possible presence of a shadowy magical cult lurking in the nearby woods.

While the central narrative isn’t inherently queer, there is plenty to unpack in terms of the characters’ identities. Carson is a Black bisexual cop on a mostly white island. As such, her legitimacy both as an investigator and as a sexually liberated woman is called into question. Hudson Williams plays two characters — Henry Park and his off-putting look-alike roommate, Logan Casey — who have their own complicated erotic relationship. At the center of it all is Rapp, who uses his sexual charm as an investigative tactic, all while facing his own demons connected to his past with the Park family.

Yaga deserves credit for fearlessly tackling tough issues such as sexual assault, municipal corruption, and the complicated power dynamics of sex in a town where everyone seems to know everybody else. While there is a large element of fantasy in the show, the script doesn’t dilute the severity of such problems and provides a nuanced discussion of topics that some may find uncomfortable.

Backo and Reid steal the show, their “relaxed versus uptight” dynamic providing the backbone of the program and driving the series’ central relationship forward. While Williams — still a budding actor in the world of “serious television” — makes strides in this dual performance, often playing opposite himself in scenes with layered precision, much of his screen time centers on his inarguable good looks. However, the bright blue contact lenses used to differentiate between Henry and Logan are terrifying and should probably never see the light of day again.

Crave decided to stay close to home with Yaga, carrying over Williams after his success in Heated Rivalry, perhaps as a way to satisfy an American audience. Fans of Canadian TV will recognize Reid from Schitt’s Creek, the CBC comedy that took America by storm in the late 2010s, in which he played Patrick, the boyfriend-turned-husband of David Rose (Dan Levy). Carrie-Anne Moss, widely known as Trinity in The Matrix films, is a standout as Dr. Katherine Hargrove, a local professor and expert on bones. Her sensual mystique is the lifeblood of the series, earning her the well-deserved title of “Mother.”

Where the series falls short is the town of Whittock itself, the fictional island community at its center. While there is a rich helping of Ukrainian, Russian, and Celtic mythology spread throughout the series, it feels a bit disconnected from this island fishing community. In other words, this is a story that could play out anywhere in the world. Compared with a series of similar tone, such as the BBC’s 2014 crime drama Happy Valley, in which the setting is an essential character, Whittock falls a bit flat.

At eight 30-minute episodes, Yaga makes for a fun weekend binge once its two-episode finale arrives November 27. Its mix of steamy sexual encounters, grounded social commentary, and well-crafted small-town character dynamics is sure to please any audience. Plus, you might learn a bit of Slavic folklore along the way.

★★★☆☆

Yaga is streaming on AMC+, with new episodes Fridays. The two-episode season finale premieres Nov. 27. Visit amcplus.com.